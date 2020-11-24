A senior citizen escaped injury when a woman she gave a ride to threatened to kill her and carjacked her vehicle Monday on Central Valley Road, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The 71-year-old senior citizen was not injured but flagged down another driver who contacted the sheriff’s office, said Detective Brian Gonzales.

She was shopping at the Dollar General in Leanna when the unidentified woman asked for a ride. The senior citizen pulled into a driveway. The woman threatened her and stole her 2007 black Toyota Yaris with the Tennessee license plate 3G4-8V2.

Deputy Grant Quintal said other items stolen in the car were the senior citizen’s purse, cell phone and cash.

When the senior citizen notified her bank to freeze her account, she learned her credit card had already been used at several stores in Nashville.

People who locate the car are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 615-898-7770.

People with information about the identity of the woman are asked to leave a message for Gonzales at 615-904-3040 or Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055.