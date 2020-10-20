Several people arrested for stealing thousands of dollars

in items from businesses and selling them to pawn shop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Chain saws, weed eaters, drills, tools, and home security systems are some of the items Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives recovered that were stolen from various businesses and sold to a local pawn shop.Robert Cornelison, 34, of Woodbury, is facing four counts of theft, Sandra Cornelison, 39, of Woodbury, is facing four counts of theft and violation of probation, Michael Todd, 38, and Shawna Nickens, 33, both of Murfreesboro, are charged with two counts of theft. All are accused of stealing merchandise and immediately selling it at Mid-Tenn Pawn Shop, 350 NW Broad Street. There are outstanding warrants for three more people.

Detectives said between July 1, 2020, and mid-September, the individuals stole more than $35,000 worth of merchandise from several Murfreesboro businesses, including Harbor Freight, Northern Tool, Tractor Supply, The Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Mid-Tenn Pawn management is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives were able to identify the thieves from pawn shop records. Pawn shops are required report their transactions to MPD.

The items were confiscated and most have been returned to the businesses.

Robert Cornelison was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $14,000 bond, and Sandra Cornelison was released on a $10,000 bond on Oct. 2. Todd and Nickens were both released from jail on their own recognizance.

The investigation is on-going.