Family friendly shopping events has begun again! We have been a strong presence in Murfreesboro for nine years, and had to take a break in 2020 for the safety of our vendor and shopper friends. So mark July 24, 2021 on your calendar and meet us at Lane Agri Park Community Center to kick off our monthly family friendly shopping events!

Lane Agri Park Community Center is located at 315 John R Rice Blvd in Murfreesboro, TN

10 am – 3:30 pm

Come out an support over 70 small businesses – Fabulous Shopping, Food and Fun!

1st 100 through the door get one of our goodie bags!