Sheila Jackson Lee, a dedicated and longtime U.S. representative from Texas, passed away at the age of 74 after a brief battle with cancer. Her family announced her passing on a Friday night, expressing both immense grief and profound gratitude for her life and contributions.

“With incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her family said in a heartfelt statement. They highlighted her global recognition for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, especially for women and children.

A Trailblazer for Justice

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee publicly revealed her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in June. Despite her illness, she remained a stalwart advocate for freedom, justice, and democracy. Her family noted that her legacy would continue to inspire those who believe in these core values.

Serving nearly 30 years in Congress, Jackson Lee was known for her unwavering dedication and powerful voice. As the Democratic Chief Deputy Whip and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, she recently reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in May. Her career was marked by relentless efforts to bring about meaningful change.

Early Life and Career

Born in Queens, New York, Jackson Lee pursued her education at Yale University and the University of Virginia School of Law. She and her husband, Elwyn Lee, a law professor, moved to Houston, where she began her judicial career as a municipal judge from 1987 to 1990. She then served on the Houston City Council before running for a U.S. House seat in 1994, successfully defeating incumbent Rep. Craig Washington in the Democratic primary.

Jackson Lee was a senior member of the House committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget. Her legislative contributions include authoring the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021, establishing the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. Additionally, she spearheaded efforts to reenact the Violence Against Women Act, which had expired in 2019.

A Life of Service and Advocacy

Jackson Lee’s commitment to public service extended beyond her legislative duties. She was an ardent supporter of immigration reform, advocating for increased border security and legalization pathways for undocumented immigrants. She also championed LGBT rights and worked tirelessly on behalf of marginalized communities.

In March 2023, Jackson Lee announced her candidacy for mayor of Houston. Although she advanced to a runoff with State Senator John Whitmire, she was not successful in the December 9, 2023, runoff election.

Her Battle with Cancer

In June 2024, Jackson Lee shared the news of her pancreatic cancer diagnosis with the public. Despite the challenging prognosis, she faced her illness with the same courage and determination that characterized her political career. She passed away on July 19, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and public service.

The Personal Side of Sheila Jackson Lee

Elwyn Lee, Sheila Jackson Lee’s husband, is a distinguished figure in his own right. Born in 1949, Elwyn is the Vice President for Community Relations and Institutional Access at the University of Houston. He grew up in Houston’s historic

Third Ward and attended Yale Law School, where he became the first African American tenured at the University of Houston Law School. The couple married in 1973 and shared over 50 years together, raising two children, Jason and Erica, both of whom graduated from prestigious universities.

Remembering Sheila Jackson Lee

The passing of Sheila Jackson Lee has deeply affected her colleagues and constituents. The Congressional Black Caucus expressed their sorrow, emphasizing their support for her husband, children, and the entire Lee family during this difficult time. Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries described her as a giant in the fight for justice and a transformative force in American politics.

President Joe Biden also paid tribute to Jackson Lee, calling her a “great American” and praising her fearless leadership. He noted that she always spoke truth to power and represented her Houston district with dignity and grace.

Conclusion

Sheila Jackson Lee’s life was defined by her unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and public service. Her contributions to American politics and her tireless advocacy for marginalized communities have left an indelible mark. As we remember her legacy, we honor her dedication to making the world a better place for all.

