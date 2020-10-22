Property and Evidence Sgt. Robert Dowell shows about 225 pounds of prescription medicines collected at a previous Drug Take-Back Day.

Residents may turn in their expired and unwanted prescriptions during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will collect the medications in front of the lobby at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, said Sgt. Robert Dowell, who coordinates the event.

“If you have old medications and old prescriptions, just bring the medications in and we will dispose of it safely,” Dowell said.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors the annual event to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs.

Disposing of the medications helps prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

For people who miss Saturday’s event, unused and expired medications may be dropped off in the green bin inside the Sheriff’s Office lobby anytime. Please put the medications in a plastic bag and simply drop inside the bin for disposal.

Acceptable items include: