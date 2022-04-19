Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Telecommunicator Christina Lee, second from right, was named “Telecommunicator of the Year” for 2021 by the Sheriff’s Office. Recognizing her achievement are, from left, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Chief Deputy Keith Lowery, Lee and her supervisor, Sgt. Tina Leinart.

Sheriff’s telecommunicator Christina Lee calmly radioed information to deputies responding to a plane crash that killed seven church members onboard May 29, 2021 at Percy Priest Lake.

Lee remained confident as she received and processed a significant amount of information that day, said Sgt. Alicia Frogge.

“She never showed signs of stress under pressure,” Frogge said.

Lee’s skills in handling the crash and her commitment to work overtime to cover shifts during the critical short staffing crisis earned her honors as “Telecommunicator of the Year 2021” for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh recognized Lee for her skills.

“Christina fielded numerous calls with other dispatchers during the response to the plane crash under stressful conditions,” Fitzhugh said. “She made several phone calls relating to the crash and ensured a smooth operation.”

Frogge said Lee checked after her shift to ensure the deputies had food and drinks during the extended response.

Lee volunteers to modify her shift schedule to fill in shift shortages and to work on her days off. She will work in the middle of the night to assist the midnight shift.

“Christina has displayed commitment and devotion to our division,” Frogge said. “She often gets overlooked because she is a self-sacrificing team player who does not seek recognition or validation.”