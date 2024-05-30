Sheryl Crow, the renowned “Soak Up the Sun” singer, has always prioritized her role as a mother above all else. Her journey to motherhood, marked by the adoption of her two sons, Wyatt and Levi, as a single parent, showcases her dedication and love. Sheryl’s decision to adopt came after a series of failed relationships, leading her to embrace single motherhood wholeheartedly.

Embracing Single Motherhood

In 2007, Sheryl Crow adopted her first son, Wyatt, and three years later, she welcomed Levi into her family. Despite the challenges of single parenting, Sheryl found immense joy and fulfillment in raising her sons. Her mother, Bernice Crow, provided unwavering support, reinforcing the idea that families come in many forms. Sheryl recalls her mother’s words during a baptism, “You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, ‘We are his community or her community.'”

Sheryl left her bustling life in Los Angeles for a more serene existence on a farm in Nashville, preparing for motherhood. She believed that if the opportunity to become a mother arose, she needed to be ready. This belief became a reality with the arrival of her sons, Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010.

Raising Wyatt and Levi

Sheryl’s adoption journey began after her battle with breast cancer. She shared with Woman’s Day in 2008, “I started the process of arranging to adopt after I completed my breast cancer radiation. I was ready to do this, to become a mom. I’d always aspired to do this, and decided I’d put it off no more, even if it meant going it alone.” Wyatt’s arrival marked a significant change in Sheryl’s life, grounding her in her role as a mother.

Wyatt, now 17, has grown up splitting his time between Sheryl’s New York City loft and their 50-acre Nashville ranch. Sheryl emphasized the importance of Wyatt’s happiness, saying, “I’ve really put roots down with him. His happiness is my priority.” Balancing discipline with affection, Sheryl learned valuable parenting lessons from her mother, who advised that the feeling of safety would be most memorable for her children.

In 2008, Sheryl released her album “Detours,” heavily inspired by Wyatt. Recording at her ranch allowed her to spend precious time with her son, even dedicating a song, “Lullaby for Wyatt,” to him. She described having Wyatt as “the greatest reward I have ever experienced.”

Protecting Their Privacy

As Wyatt and Levi grew older, Sheryl became more protective of their privacy. While she shared many photos of Wyatt in his early years, she now opts for more discreet updates. For instance, in 2009, she mentioned Wyatt’s love for kids’ music and his developing sense of humor. These days, Wyatt is preparing to get his driver’s license and has shown a keen interest in music and marine biology.

Sheryl remains supportive of her children’s interests and endeavors. She shared a touching moment with Wyatt when she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recalling his pride and encouragement.

Introducing Levi James Crow

In 2010, Sheryl adopted her second son, Levi, completing her family. Levi’s adoption journey was not without its challenges, as several attempts fell through. However, Sheryl believes the timing was perfect, ensuring Wyatt was well-established before Levi’s arrival.

Levi, now 14, has grown up in a loving and supportive environment. Sheryl often shares glimpses of their family life on Instagram, including trips and significant encounters, such as meeting basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. Despite maintaining their privacy, Sheryl broke tradition in April 2022 by featuring her sons in her music video for “Forever,” celebrating the precious moments they share.

Like his mother and brother, Levi shows a natural inclination toward music. Sheryl insists on piano lessons, hoping to instill a love for music in him. Both boys enjoy various music genres, including pop, rap, and country, with Zach Bryan being a current favorite.

Conclusion: A Mother’s Love Above All

Sheryl Crow’s journey as a single mother is a testament to her unwavering dedication and love for her sons. Despite the challenges and societal expectations, she has created a nurturing and supportive environment for Wyatt and Levi. Her story highlights that family is not defined by traditional norms but by the love and commitment shared among its members.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sheryl Crow choose to adopt as a single mother?

Sheryl Crow decided to adopt as a single mother after experiencing three broken engagements. She believed it was better to have three broken engagements than three divorces, and she was ready to become a mother regardless of her relationship status.

How has Sheryl Crow balanced her career and motherhood?

Sheryl Crow has managed to balance her career and motherhood by prioritizing her children’s happiness and well-being. She built a recording studio at her ranch to spend more time with her sons while working.

What inspired Sheryl Crow’s album “Detours”?

Sheryl Crow’s album “Detours” was heavily inspired by her son Wyatt. The album reflects her experiences and emotions as a new mother, and she even dedicated a song, “Lullaby for Wyatt,” to him.

How does Sheryl Crow protect her children’s privacy?

As her children grew older, Sheryl Crow became more protective of their privacy. She now shares fewer photos and updates about them, ensuring their personal lives remain private while occasionally providing censored glimpses on social media.

What are Wyatt and Levi’s interests?

Wyatt is interested in music and marine biology, while Levi also shows a natural inclination toward music. Both boys enjoy various music genres, including pop, rap, and country, and are particularly fond of artist Zach Bryan.