Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Two people suffered injuries during a shooting Monday on Interstate 840 near the Almaville Road exit, said Criminal Investigations Capt. Todd Sparks.

The victims were transported to two hospitals, he said.

Officers are searching for the suspect. Detectives are investigating and gathering evidence.

Patrol Sgt. Nick Coble said deputies are rerouting drivers onto Veterans Parkway toward state Route 96 (Franklin Highway) during the investigation.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes is flowing normally.