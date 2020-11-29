Toot’s diner Richard Moss gives a donation for Shop with the Sheriff to Amee Smith of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association during the 2019 fund-raiser at Toot’s.

Twenty-five children will discover presents under the tree with help from the Rutherford County community.

The elementary school children were chosen to participate in the annual Shop with the Sheriff event by sheriff’s school resource officers and Rutherford County Schools’ employees, said SRO Capt. Brad Harrison.

“Their parents don’t have enough money this year to buy presents because of low funding due to COVID,” Harrison said.

Toot’s is again sponsoring the annual Shop with the Sheriff’ fund-raiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Toot’s Broad Street, Toot’s South and Toot’s West to collect money for the shopping trip.

Toot’s owner Wade Hays said Toot’s has enjoyed helping out these students for many years with the partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and SROs.

“Now more than ever, we feel like our help is so important this Christmas season,” Hays said. “We at Toot’s are simply blessed and honored to be able to help the community that has supported us so much and we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas this year.”

Sheriff’s Community Services Sgt. Chris Erwin thanks Toot’s for sponsoring this event for many years and their diners who always help the children experience the magic of Christmas.

Harrison said diners having “good fun and fun” at Toot’s will be asked to support the children by SROs, Sheriff’s Explorers and Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members.

“The money stays within our community,” Harrison said. “It assists the students with purchasing toys, clothes and necessities. It’s heart-warming to see some of the students who had no expectations of Christmas to receive gifts from the donations of community residents.”