Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, recently faced a wave of online criticism following remarks made during a podcast interview. Owens, who is married to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, referred to himself as “the catch” in their marriage, sparking a mix of reactions across social media platforms. This article delves into the interview, the public’s response, and how the couple is handling the scrutiny.

Jonathan Owens’ Controversial Remarks in the Interview

During a recent episode of “The Pivot” podcast, Jonathan Owens made headlines with his candid comments. When asked by co-host Channing Crowder, “How did you pull Simone Biles?”

Owens responded, “It’s really how she pulled me.” He revealed that he had no prior knowledge of Biles’ illustrious gymnastics career when they first connected on the dating app Raya in 2020. Owens admitted, “I didn’t know who she was at the time” and mentioned that he noticed she had a substantial following on Instagram, which piqued his interest.

Owens’ remark about being “the catch” in their relationship raised eyebrows, with some listeners finding the comment self-aggrandizing, especially given Biles’ status as one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. This comment, along with Owens’ confession that he was initially hesitant to commit to Biles, sparked a significant amount of online backlash.

Public Reaction to Owens’ Comments

The reaction to Jonathan Owens’ interview was swift and polarized. Many fans of Simone Biles were taken aback by Owens’ remarks, leading to a flurry of critical posts on social media. The hashtag “Mr. Biles” began trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), with users questioning Owens’ humility and self-awareness.

One user commented, “You’re married to Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, but you think you’re the catch.” Another compared the situation to that of Serena Williams and her husband, suggesting that Owens’ claim of not knowing Biles was implausible. The discourse highlighted a broader conversation about how public figures perceive and express their roles in relationships, particularly when one partner is significantly more famous.

Simone Biles’ Response to the Backlash

Despite the negative comments, Simone Biles has stood by her husband. Following the backlash, she shared a photo of the couple at their wedding on Instagram, captioning it simply with “mood.” This subtle yet supportive gesture was interpreted by many as Biles’ way of showing solidarity with Owens amid the criticism.

Biles, who was recently named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the third time, has often been in the public eye for her achievements in gymnastics. Her relationship with Owens, who is building his career in the NFL, has also attracted significant attention. The couple married in April at a courthouse ceremony, followed by a larger celebration in Cabo San Lucas in May, where Biles described the day as “magical” and filled with love.

Navigating a Long-Distance Marriage

Currently, the couple is navigating the challenges of a long-distance marriage. With Owens based in Green Bay for the NFL season and Biles in Houston, they have been finding ways to maintain their connection despite the distance. Biles recently shared on social media that she would be apart from Owens for six weeks due to his football commitments. She expressed optimism about their situation, highlighting that both are busy with their respective careers and making the most of their time together.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, Biles discussed how they are managing the distance. She mentioned that their time apart allows them to cherish the moments they do spend together, adding a positive spin to their situation. The couple is also building a new home in Houston, which they frequently visit to check on the progress.

The Future for Biles and Owens

Despite the challenges and public scrutiny, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens appear committed to supporting each other. Owens, who previously played for the Houston Texans, has been adjusting to life in Green Bay and focusing on his NFL career. Biles continues to excel in gymnastics, recently winning her eighth national title.

Their relationship, like many others, has its ups and downs, but the couple seems to be navigating these with resilience and grace. The public’s reaction to Owens’ interview serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that public figures often face, particularly when they make candid remarks. However, Biles and Owens’ handling of the situation demonstrates their strong bond and mutual respect.

