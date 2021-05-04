Smyrna high school swimming has long been a source of excellence for the Bulldogs and this season was no different. In a Covid altered year, these aquatic canines exceeded expectations with another fine season.

Under the expert guidance of veteran coach Tony Trumphour, the Bulldogs finished 2021 with a flourish. Eleven swimmers turned in Region qualifying times in forty eight different events. Two of those swimmers were prohibited from participation at the Region meet as they also turned in State meet qualifying times.

The two State qualifiers both made up for lost time when their opportunity arose. Tyler Addison swam season best times in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Carter Biankowski broke Smyrna high school records in both the 50 freestyle (22.82) and 100 butterfly (1:02.12).

Those Dogs that were Region meet qualifiers included the likes of Kayelie Anguiano, Julia Mangrum, Josh Holmes, Blake Intorcia, Michael Mason, Austin Mills, Billy Mitma, Andrew Painter, and Kevin Van Dyke.

All those participating swimmers represented the purple and gold in fine fashion. Finishing in the top 16 in their respective events were Julia Mangrum (16th 100 butterfly), Billy Mitma (16th 100 butterfly), Austin Mills (5th 200 individual medley, 5th 100 backstroke), and Kevin Van Dyke 4th 50 freestyle, 16th 100 freestyle).

“These kids did a great job during a very challenging year”, says Trumphour. “They all were willing to put in the work that it takes to excel and the changing schedule made it a little tougher. Truly representing the spirit of the Bulldog, our team found a way to represent this program in a way we could all be proud of.”