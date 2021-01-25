Here heinous crime was to be married to the man who exposed the fathomless depths of leftist hate and hypocrisy

READER EDITOR’S NOTE: I cannot express enough what a sorry state our country and many of its people are in. Since when did such rudeness become popular. I would encourage every reader to respond to such rudeness by boycotting these people. That’s the only thing they understand.

by Mark Tapson, frontpagemag.com

Remember those halcyon days of yesteryear when American comedians managed to poke fun at politicians on both sides of the aisle and make all Americans laugh together, instead of dividing us by mocking grotesque stereotypes of Americans in flyover country? Remember when late-night television was dominated by Johnny Carson, who managed to make clever quips about current events without descending into vicious snark aimed at half the country?

That is a distant memory, and our culture is immeasurably the worse for it. Now the Left enjoys total political domination in the field of entertainment, and late-night TV features a gaggle of uniformly leftist comedians/hosts who spent eight years refusing to mock Progressive Messiah Barack Obama, and the subsequent four years spewing increasingly angry nightly monologues about the Man Who Is Not Obama who occupied the White House until last week.

And not just Donald Trump, but his wife Melania as well, whom they despise because she is not Michelle Obama. In fact, The CBS Late Show, hosted by the eminently punchable and politically uninsightful Stephen Colbert, gave the First Lady an insulting musical sendoff Wednesday as she and her husband prepared to leave the White House.

Colbert’s comedy chops are only slightly less worthless than those of fellow propagandist/faux comedian Seth Myers from the NBC version of Colbert’s show, Late Night With Seth Myers. Myers, you may recall (but more likely not), is most notable as the unfunniest Saturday Night Live alumnus in the leftist propaganda outlet’s 45-year history.

But I digress. Colbert, as I was saying, decided an appropriate way to celebrate Kamala Harris’ new administration was by offering up a hateful roasting of Melania Trump the evening after her dignified farewell address. He began by slamming the former First Lady for not issuing a denunciation of the Capitol Hill violence earlier this month swiftly enough – not that anything would have been quick enough to satisfy the Left.

Then he introduced a taped performance from Broadway actress Laura Benanti, who has appeared on The Late Show a number of times doing a mocking impersonation of Melania. Benanti chewed up the scenery in an excruciatingly unfunny bit which included her (as Melania) announcing that she is “ditching that loser” Donald and returning to New York City. “Being here makes me feel, which is something that I don’t normally do.” That lame joke is the level of wit that pervades the entire skit.

“If the Trumps were Democrats, Melania would be on every cover of every chic women’s magazine in the world every month,” right-wing actor James Woods once correctly observed. And if the Trumps were Democrats, the Left would have genuflected before Melania as a gorgeous, multi-lingual immigrant who brought style and class to the White House. But as it is, Democrats can’t even be gracious enough to let her leave it in peace.