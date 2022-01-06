… in Murfreesboro, driver urged to stay home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (January 6, 2021) – Heavy snowfall is covering the City of Murfreesboro, wreaking havoc on traffic, leaving drivers stranded, and police responding to multiple crashes.

Snow began falling by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, causing traffic gridlocks all over the city, drivers to slide, stranded cars on hills and interstate on and off-ramps, and tractor-trailers to jack-knife.

There have been multiple non-injury crashes.

Tow-truck drivers have been busy pulling cars out of ditches including, a TDOT salt truck.

“The biggest thing everybody can do for us right now is to stay home and stay off the roads,” said MPD Captain Cary Gensemer. “Conditions are pretty hazardous.”

City and TDOT snow-plow trucks are clearing roads and spreading salt on primary roads.

To report a non-injury crash or stranded drivers, call the Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center non-emergency number 615-893-1311.