Sofia Coppola, a renowned filmmaker and Oscar-winning screenwriter, has made a name for herself in the world of cinema. While many are familiar with her work, fewer are aware of her husband, Thomas Mars, who is a prominent figure in the music industry.

Despite being married for over a decade, the couple tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, focusing instead on their respective careers and family life. This article delves into the life of Thomas Mars, his background, his career with the indie rock band Phoenix, and his relationship with Sofia Coppola.

The Early Life of Thomas Mars: Growing Up in Versailles

Thomas Mars was born and raised in the historic city of Versailles, located just outside Paris, France. Versailles is famously known for its opulent palace, which was once home to French royalty. Growing up in such a culturally rich environment had a profound impact on Mars, instilling in him a desire to create something new and innovative.

In a 2010 interview, Mars reflected on his upbringing, stating, “I lived in a museum. The frustration we had was that everything great happened in the past, and they wouldn’t give the chance for anything new to happen.” This sentiment fueled his passion for music and his drive to break away from the confines of tradition.

Phoenix: The Rise of a French Indie Rock Band

Thomas Mars is best known as the lead singer of Phoenix, a French indie rock band that has achieved international acclaim. The band was formed in 1996, but Mars and his bandmates—Christian Mazzalai, Laurent Brancowitz, and Deck D’Arcy—began making music together long before that.

They started experimenting with music as children, and by their early teens, they were already recording tracks. Phoenix’s breakthrough came with their fourth album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, which won a Grammy Award and solidified their place in the global music scene.

Despite his success, Mars has remained humble about his career. In a 2017 interview, he shared that music is the only thing he knows how to do, apart from bartending. This humility and dedication to his craft have endeared him to fans and collaborators alike.

The Beginning of a Creative Partnership: Meeting Sofia Coppola

Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola first crossed paths in 1999 during the production of Coppola’s film The Virgin Suicides. Mars was invited to contribute to the film’s soundtrack, playing drums and singing on the track “Playground Love.” At the time, Coppola was still married to director Spike Jonze, but the two would eventually divorce in 2003. The professional collaboration between Mars and Coppola marked the beginning of a long-standing partnership that would extend beyond music and film.

Phoenix went on to contribute to several of Coppola’s subsequent films, including Lost in Translation, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, and The Beguiled. The band’s music has become an integral part of Coppola’s cinematic style, with Mars often drawing inspiration from her work. In a 2017 interview, Mars remarked, “It’s hard to differentiate the work from the private life, but I’ve always felt a really strong connection watching her movies. There are things in her movies that only make sense once you see them.”

A Quiet Celebration of Love: The Italian Wedding

After several years of collaboration and a growing relationship, Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars tied the knot on August 27, 2011. The wedding took place in Bernalda, a small town in Southern Italy where Coppola’s grandparents were from. The couple opted for a simple and intimate ceremony, attended by around 80 guests, including close family and friends.

The event was held at Palazzo Margherita, a historical building owned by Coppola’s father, the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. The bride wore a custom lavender dress, and the couple’s daughters, Romy and Cosima, were present to witness their parents’ union.

The ceremony was officiated by the town’s mayor, who described the event as “simple, calm, in the garden.” The wedding meal featured locally-sourced ingredients, including cheeses, figs, salads, pasta, fish, and pork, paired with wine from the Coppola family’s farm. The guest list included notable figures such as Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, and George Lucas.

Parenting in the Digital Age: Keeping Their Daughters Grounded

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars have made a conscious decision to keep their daughters, Romy and Cosima, out of the public eye. The couple has a strict “no public social media” rule for their children, a policy that was highlighted in March 2023 when Romy posted a TikTok video that quickly went viral. In the video, Romy revealed that she had been grounded for attempting to charter a helicopter using her father’s credit card. While the video was lighthearted, it shed light on the challenges of parenting in the digital age.

Coppola later addressed the incident in an interview, expressing mixed feelings about the public’s reaction to her daughter’s actions. While she appreciated the compliments on Romy’s sense of humor, she admitted that “people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for.” The incident underscores the couple’s commitment to protecting their children’s privacy while allowing them to express themselves creatively.

Inspiration and Resilience: The Making of Alpha Zulu

In November 2022, Phoenix released their seventh studio album, Alpha Zulu, which was recorded in the Louvre during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album’s title was inspired by a near-death experience Mars had while flying from Belize. During a turbulent flight, the control tower instructed the pilot to follow the indicator “Alpha Zulu,” a phrase that Mars later incorporated into the album’s lyrics.

Mars described the experience as a moment of clarity, where he witnessed how people react to the possibility of death. This intense experience became a source of creative inspiration for the band, leading to the creation of one of their most personal and introspective albums to date.

A Life Between Two Cities: Balancing Family and Career

While Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars primarily reside in New York City, Mars frequently travels to Paris to work with his bandmates. The couple initially lived in Paris before relocating to New York in 2010, following the birth of their daughters. Despite the physical distance between his family and his work,

Mars has found a way to balance both. In a 2022 interview, he shared that Phoenix’s song “My Elixir” is about the feeling of exile and the longing to be home with his family. This theme resonates with many who struggle to find harmony between their personal and professional lives.

Conclusion: The Enduring Bond of Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars have built a life together that is deeply rooted in creativity, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to their family. While they may not seek the limelight, their relationship is a testament to the power of collaboration and the strength of a bond that transcends the boundaries between work and personal life. As they continue to support each other’s careers and raise their daughters, Coppola and Mars remain an inspiring example of a modern, creative couple.

