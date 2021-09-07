Things that happen slowly often go unnoticed. The changes tech is bringing to our world are the great classic example of this.

Just as hypnotic suggestion can place ideas and commands in our mind we later act out , so the constant repetition of concepts with declarations of their rightness and necessity lead to an overlaid group of thoughts we finally accept as our own. Until we step back and shake our heads we will go on that way.

I see symptoms of head shaking all around and it’s a happy moment for our human race when that happens. It usually means we’re getting ready to restore balance .

Largely it’s the heavy handedness of tech hype I thank for this. Sometimes when manipulative folks are over anxious for selfish results and try to rush things they are found out in their schemes all the sooner. Way too many of us are in only a half sleep rather than a full sleep and as we shake ourselves awake the horror of what’s being done to us shows forth all the more starkly.

I see it clearly when I begin reading the news every morning. It’s not a random sampling of local and world events that greet us, It’s a news page scattered with a few actual news stories but largely ads with other stories gleaned from the algorithms of what we are supposed to be. It’s intended to lull and sooth us by showing us what they think we like, in actuality it is condescending and coercive. It denies us an actual chance to start the day with a full helping of news in favor of its own business models.

I research many diverse subjects while writing so in my case it’s more obvious than ever. If I look up the old time cowboy heroes, pretty soon the “news” is scattered with stories about Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. If I look up ancient history, pretty soon , Homer and Aristotle are in the news.

I’m supposed to be lulled into a buying mood by this or a mood to give more of my private thoughts and life up for scrutiny. Instead I’m horrified.

Probably the most heinous act of these tech friends of ours is the ongoing effort to convince us that what they are doing is inevitable . That their controlling efforts are actually “The ongoing wave of the future “ over which we have no control and which we “must accept “ or be left in the dust by the march of tech “innovation” and “disruption”. It’s all so good for us and even if we don’t like it we’ve got it anyway.

Well guess what. It isn’t good for us. And we don’t need to have it. We still have free will . We still have the ability to change our minds and restore a healthy balance. And we know it.

We don’t have to be like the folk in invasion of the body snatchers. We don’t have to be snatched. We can burn those pod like thoughts . We can step outside and throw a frisbee or play a game of softball. We can take a walk. We can read a book. We could go to the Post Office and buy 5 postage stamps. Then write 5 handwritten letters and send them to 5 friends or family members who haven’t seen the handwritten word “love” in a long time . After we’ve been away from the screen for awhile we can check the news and realize with clarity how silly and contrived it is. What an insult to us from people who we’ve been supporting in grand style.

And then we can organize plans and actions to restore ourselves to a life where self respect and individuality are at the top of the heap not trampled on.

I’m in. What about you?

