The 2021 Doris Coady Rutherford County Swimming Championships employed an all-new format but the end results were very familiar…Oakland Patriot dominance.

For the first time ever, three sessions were used to allow for the proper protocol considering the world’s current situation. The girl’s events were in one session, the boy’s in another, and the top qualifiers swam in the finals during a third round.

At the end of the day after the final scores were tallied, the Patriot swimmers left the others in the bubbles of their wake. The Oakland boys were easily the best as they tallied 122 point to second place Central’s 52. On the girl’s side Oakland was once again much the best as they garnered 138 points and Central was once again second best with 51. The final team totals were Oakland 260, Central 103, Riverdale 57, Blackman 43, and Middle Tennessee Christian 32.

On an individual basis, senior Colin Tindall was superb as he won the 200 freestyle and set a meet record (51.92) in winning the 100 butterfly. Fellow senior Breaton LaLonde won the 200 individual medley.

The Lady Patriots had huge performances from a number of seniors. Lily Resha won both the 50 and 100 freestyle and established a new meet record (55.65) in the 100. Melissa Maheu took the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Kelley Orr was victorious in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Katherine Jordan was the 100 breast stroke champion.

With another County championship in the books, the Patriot swimmers will now turn their focus to the Region and State championship meets.