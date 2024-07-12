The much-awaited biographical drama, Srikanth, was released in theaters on May 10, 2024. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth features Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla, with Jyotika, Alaya F as Swathi, Jameel Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in leading roles.

Since its release, the film has been lauded for bringing such inspiring content to the screen, with many comparing it to 12th Fail in terms of motivation. The movie is based on the incredible true story of Srikanth Bolla, the first visually impaired overseas student at MIT and an industrialist who sued the Indian education system to study Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

Who is Srikanth Bolla’s Real-Life Wife, Veera Swathi?

In the film, Bollywood actress Alaya F portrays Swathi, the woman Srikanth Bolla falls in love with. In reality, Srikanth Bolla married Veera Swathi in 2022, and they have a daughter named Naina. Srikanth mentioned in an interview that they met through Facebook after she saw a picture of him playing baseball. She pursued him for a long time before he finally relented, and they quickly fell in love.

Srikanth Bolla: Public Speaker, Entrepreneur, and Industrialist

Srikanth Bolla’s story is incredibly inspiring because, despite being visually impaired, he became one of India’s top industrialists and made his country proud internationally. He received investment from the beloved former President of India, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, which further cemented his success.

Born in July 1991 in Seetharamapuram village, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth’s parents were farmers who earned barely Rs 20,000. Today, Srikanth Bolla is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bollant Industries, an eco-friendly recycling company headquartered in Hyderabad. Bollant Industries offers packaging solutions and employs differently-abled people. APJ Abdul Kalam invested Rs 25 lakhs in Srikanth Bolla’s startup, underscoring his faith in Srikanth’s vision.

Is Srikanth Bolla Completely Blind?

Yes, Srikanth Bolla is completely blind. Despite his visual impairment, he has achieved remarkable success as an entrepreneur and is the CEO of Bollant Industries. His inspiring story includes overcoming significant challenges and societal prejudices due to his disability.

The Business of Srikanth Bolla

Srikanth Bolla is the founder and CEO of Bollant Industries. The company specializes in manufacturing eco-friendly packaging solutions and employs a significant number of people with disabilities.

Bollant Industries produces a range of products, including disposable items made from natural leaf and recycled paper, as well as packaging materials from recycled Kraft paper. The business also focuses on recycling waste plastic into usable products. Srikanth Bolla’s vision for his company is to address employment, economic, and environmental issues simultaneously.

The CEO of Bollant Industries

The CEO of Bollant Industries is Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur who has led the company to success by focusing on eco-friendly products and providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Srikanth Bolla’s Family

Srikanth Bolla was born in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, in 1991. His family mainly depended on farming. Despite being visually impaired, he achieved remarkable success. Here are some details about his family and life:

Parents:

Father: Bolla Damodar Rao (farmer)

Mother: Bolla Veera Venkateshwaramma

Siblings:

He has a brother.

Marriage:

Srikanth married Veera Swathi, a homemaker, on April 23, 2022.

Srikanth Bolla’s inspiring journey from adversity to entrepreneurship showcases resilience and determination. Despite facing challenges, he founded Bollant Industries, a company that offers jobs to people with disabilities. His story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and innovation.

Early Life and Education

After completing his matriculation (10th Grade), Srikanth wanted to study science, but he was not permitted to do so due to his blindness.

Undeterred, he filed a case and, after a six-month wait, was allowed to pursue science at his own risk.

He excelled in his studies, topping his class with a 98% on his XII board exams.

Although denied admission to coaching institutes for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) because of his blindness, he didn’t give up on his dreams.

MIT and Entrepreneurship

Srikanth went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he became the first international blind student in Management Science. His determination and innovative mindset led him to co-found the Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities in 2011. The center provides educational, vocational, financial, and rehabilitation services to students with multiple disabilities.

In 2012, Srikanth founded Bollant Industries, which manufactures eco-friendly products and provides employment to several hundred people with disabilities. The company recycles waste plastic into usable products and has shown exceptional growth. Srikanth’s achievements have been recognized globally, and he was named by Forbes in its list of 30 under 30 across all of Asia in 2017.

Bollywood Biopic

His remarkable life story is now set to be portrayed in a Bollywood biopic titled Srikanth, featuring actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Srikanth Bolla’s journey exemplifies resilience, determination, and the ability to overcome challenges, inspiring others to break barriers and achieve greatness despite adversity.

Srikanth Bolla at MIT: Overcoming Challenges

Srikanth Bolla’s journey at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was nothing short of remarkable. Despite being visually impaired, he navigated the challenges with unwavering determination and innovative strategies. Here’s how he managed his studies:

Accessibility Services: MIT provides comprehensive accessibility services for students with disabilities. Bolla likely availed these services, which could include:

Accessible Course Materials: Professors and teaching assistants would have provided textbooks, lecture notes, and other materials in accessible formats such as Braille or digital text.

Assistive Technology: Bolla might have used screen readers, magnification software, and other assistive tools to access digital content.

Note-Takers and Transcribers: He could have relied on note-takers or transcribers during lectures.

Accommodations for Exams: Special arrangements, such as extended time or alternative formats, would have been made for exams.

Personal Adaptations:

Braille and Audio Notes: Bolla likely converted his course materials into Braille or audio formats for independent study.

Collaboration with Peers: He might have collaborated closely with classmates, discussing concepts and sharing notes.

Memory Techniques: Bolla could have used memory techniques to retain information effectively.

Resilience and Persistence:

Bolla’s determination and resilience played a crucial role. He faced setbacks but persisted, seeking solutions rather than dwelling on obstacles.

He maintained a positive mindset, focusing on his goals and the impact he wanted to create.

Advocacy and Self-Advocacy:

Bolla advocated for himself, ensuring that professors and administrators understood his needs.

He actively participated in discussions about accessibility and inclusion, contributing to a more supportive environment for all students.

Peer Support and Mentorship:

Bolla likely connected with other students with disabilities, sharing experiences and learning from their strategies.

Mentorship from faculty members or older students could have provided guidance.

Time Management and Prioritization:

Balancing academics, extracurricular activities, and personal life required effective time management.

Bolla likely prioritized tasks, allocating time for studying, attending classes, and participating in campus life.

Adaptive Technology and Tools:

Bolla might have used specialized devices, such as Braille displays or screen readers, to access digital content.

He could have explored innovative tools to enhance his learning experience.

In summary, Srikanth Bolla’s success at MIT was a testament to his resilience, adaptability, and the supportive environment provided by the institution. His journey inspires us all to overcome challenges and pursue our dreams relentlessly.

Srikanth Bolla’s life story is a beacon of hope and inspiration, showing that with determination and support, one can overcome even the most daunting challenges.

