America: Oppressed By Fake Science

“I should not misuse this opportunity to give you a lecture about, say, logic. I call this a misuse, for to explain a scientific matter to you it would need a course of lectures and not an hour’s paper.” ~ Ludwig Wittgenstein, A Lecture On Ethics

America may have a fine appreciation for scientific facts, but we must not allow that appreciation to become such, that it allows the technocrats of our society to grow more powerful than our elected officials, and we must also stay vigilant to halt the falsification and misrepresentation of “science”, that is utilized by some, in order to weaponize science and use it as a tool of control over society. This is, in fact, what is happening in our country today, in regards to COVID-19, due to the politicization of science by the mainstream Leftist media, and the declarations of Marxist celebrities, Democrat and RINO governors and mayors, and far too many imbecilic Hollywood “celebrities”. And now, America’s science has been badly corrupted.

In our country and across the globe, this hyped Covid event is one of the least “pandemics” seen in the past two thousand years, however, that is not a deterrent to the power-hungry, fat, blathering bureaucrats in the Democrat strongholds, in our states, cities and federal government too, who are of the same mind as Dr Norman Oliver, Virginia’s State Health Commissioner. On August 21st, Oliver essentially stated https://www.wric.com/health-2/virginia-commissioner-of-health-plans-to-mandate-coronavirus-vaccinations-onceavailabletopublic/utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=t.c that he alone has the authority to make the vaccine for Covid-19 mandatory, once it is provided, possibly in 2021.

Standing in opposition to this rising medical tyranny, Kathleen Medaries, a mother of three and the Virginia Freedom Keepers Director of Communications, strongly asserts this is a matter of medical choice, which for me means that it is a matter of individual liberty. Medaries states: “This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s not a pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine issue. … it’s an issue of being able to assess each vaccine for myself and my family one at a time. … He [Oliver] shouldn’t be the one person to make a decision for all Virginians.”

The Leftists of this nation and our illiberal politicians are the same people who initially railed and wailed against home schools, as they stated it deprived children of “socialization”. They now demand that we make the kids wear masks and stay six feet apart or take classes online that parents aren’t allowed to monitor, as recently seen in Rutherford County; Rutherford County had to back-track and clarify, and parents can monitor classes, but with more stipulations than Carter has liver pills.

There isn’t any doubt that current measures, such as lockdowns, masks, and socially distancing and all the trials and tribulations inherent to each are growing a new disease of despair. It has a greater rate of death than Covid-19 by a tenfold, and this doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of the psychological harm being done to our children and the severe harm to society’s most vulnerable, in the elderly population and the ranks of our Veterans already suffering from Post Traumatic Stress.

Our children are being told that there is something inside them and everybody, that might make everybody sick, and everybody is basically sick and contagious. Now they see everybody as a health threat. But worse, at least for them and America on the whole, they are told they must obey authority, unless they want to be cast outside the social circle and the social contract, placing them beholden to government rather than government maintaining its role as the servant of the people. And in the meantime, they are being turned into pawns for the dismantling of America’s culture.

Let me clarify the issue for everybody, including all the Fake News Outlets fermenting in America’s underground and sewers. While nobody actually thinks Covid-19 is a hoax and we all know the virus exists, we also know it is being presented as a much greater existential threat to humanity than it is. And therein lies the hoax and a ploy advocated by too many at all levels of government, who now advance and push the notion that a virus with a 99.62% survival rate is as dangerous as Ebola and anyone trying to simply go about their life and livelihood, or who rejects wearing a mask, is a murderer.

The good and decent American people, those of us who love this America of ours so well, are sick to death of the propaganda presented as fact that our domestic enemies are using to destroy the last shreds of the economy and the last vestiges of liberty.

To his credit, President Trump has called for the complete reopening of all businesses and the country as a whole, without any perfected vaccine. But a large portion of the nation’s governor’s seem to think that the nation cannot and must not return to full normal operations, until an actual working vaccine is delivered to each of their citizens. Just as Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts has recently mandated flu shots, he is certain to mandate the Covid vaccine, and it isn’t a stretch to believe that like Virginia, many other Democratic Party governed states will also mandate the vaccine. And, some Republican governors, such as Gregg Abbott (TX), Mike DeWine (OH), Bill Lee (TN), and Gary Herbert (UT), give one little confidence that they too will not bow to the Covid vaccine upon its arrival, if their tact on mask mandates is any indication.

Future Americans will reflect on these times as an allegory, a cautionary tale, since all logical men and women capable of true reason and critical thinking understand that there is nothing logical or reasonable in the lockdowns across the country, or anywhere else that is using such measures. And just as disturbing, we now see Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation asserting itself into government diktats in a manner that speaks of criminality, as he has apparently bought public influence and positioned himself and his business partners as one of the faces of this hyped Covid pandemic, even though he is not trained in any medical discipline.

I recently ran across an extremely important video https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofm3QnUjcIJT/ , that is the work of Dr. Carrie Madej, from McDonough, Georgia. She is a osteopathic-trained internal medical specialist, and her video is a wake-up call to America, and the world in fact. It contains current scientific facts and reality, without any hyperbole or sensationalization of the topic, and what it reveals should make each of us be extremely wary and standing in opposition of any vaccine offered to us by Gates or his people.

These new RNA/DNA vaccines must be placed on hold, especially the one being advanced by Moderna. Moderna has taken science to a new level that one used to think would never be seen outside of science fiction magazines, as they are working with the U.S. military’s counterpart in the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development project that is combining nanotechnology with RNA and it’s vaccine recipe. They are preparing a vaccine that combines a micro-needling platform, similar to the manner in which venomous snakes inject their victims, with nanogels that can connect with external technologies outside the person’s body, like smart phones or other smart devices tied to 5G satellites ….. Or, as I would note, they are preparing The Mark of the Beast.

And this is being done in partnership with the Gates Foundation’s https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids Quantum Dot Tattoo, which is a covert system of embedding the record of a vaccination directly into a person’s skin, instead of issuing a paper documentation or storing the info in an electronic file.

If Frankenstein technology is to be in our future, when these scientists arrive at my door demanding I take their vaccine, I must say, “You first”.

Just think of the control that can and will be exerted over all humanity through this technology. What happens if and when the government makes employment or purchasing food and other items contingent on having this vaccine? This transhumanism represents a dark day for all humanity.

All of this is transpiring and underway in the name of “The Virus” that has a mere 0.04% mortality rate, when we didn’t shutdown the entire nation and the economy for the Asian Flu in April 1957, that killed close to two million people worldwide, and we didn’t shut down for the 1968 Hong Kong Flu, either, that killed 100,000 people in America and a million across the globe. Currently, I wouldn’t quote the COVID-19 death rates, https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/spl/pennsylvania-death-count-changes-confusion-coroanvirus-20200423.html since they have been greatly inflated https://www.fox6now.com/news/questions-raised-over-accuracy-of-us-coronavirus-death-toll for both financial and political purposes, exhibiting the other problem America faces today, in a government that is the most corrupt in U.S. history, not to mean the Trump administration itself, but rather our federal institutions and state and local governments, government on the whole.

And of late, as America has suffered, all Americans have been oppressed by science, by way of mask mandates — when real science proves masks to be ineffective — and the most draconian lockdowns in American history, the suspension of the democratic process and the Constitution and an unprecedented level of hysteria exhibited by our elected officials, news outlets, such as WSMTV Channel 4 in Nashville, that incessantly advocate for the Covid vaccine, and even the unhinged among us in society, who wag their fingers and direct harangues at anyone not wearing a mask or properly “socially distancing”. Some citizens have even suffered great physical harm at the hands of people who have bought into the government propaganda, in the same manner one would have expected under Stalin or Mao.

Presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden has called for all governors to mandate mask wearing for everybody in America, even when they are outside. And adding to the lunacy, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/08/10/dnr-tells-staff-wear-masks-zoom-calls-even-when-they-home/3335232001/ , on July 31st, Preston Cole, Wisconsin’s Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources told his employees to obey Governor Tony Ever’s mask mandate, in the following prescribed manner: “Also, wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen, such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform, by non-DNR staff. Set the safety example which shows you, as a DNR public service employee, care about the safety and health of others.”

No, this isn’t about caring about anyone. They want you to show others that you’ve bent your knee to government and are willing to abandon the Bill of Rights and individual liberty. This is government forced conformity, that moves to make us chant in unison, “I must comply … I must submit.”

These states and agencies, the governors and mayors, and health department directors are not authorized by the Constitution to deny our rights to our own businesses, healthcare, commerce, or worship through phony emergency orders. The Covid-19 emergency powers exercised by governors are not granted in federal or state constitutions.

State and local government overreach becomes readily apparent, if one views it through this prism: Civil government derives all its just powers from We the People, in theory and principle, although the current “rule of law” has been twisted and bastardized beyond all recognition and far removed from constitutional. The government is only ever empowered legally and constitutionally by We the People, to do those things that we could normally do ourselves. We simply delegate duties and tasks to government that we could accomplish on our own. So, in that no one private civilian may steal property from their neighbor, vandalize his home, force him to wear a mask or prevent him from worshiping, neither can the civil government.

The following words from Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father, offers a bit of a safeguard, if only we follow it with action: “Natural liberty is a gift of the beneficent Creator, to the whole human race; and that civil liberty is founded in that; and cannot be wrested from any people, without the most manifest violation of justice.”

Americans all have the right and the duty to interpose ourselves between any agency and our own well-being, whether anyone properly understands their inalienable rights or not. Government agency be damned, we still have the right to prevent them from doing harm to our loved ones, especially when they are attacking our rights, and, in taking proactive action, we must call upon our sheriffs, police forces, courts and judges, juries, and state and federal representatives to recognize and identify these violations of justice and stop the mask mandates and the numerous prohibitions on local gatherings, conducting business and worshiping in Church; we must be especially fierce in our opposition to any move towards mandatory vaccines. And, if enough support for God’s righteousness, freedom, liberty and the Constitution proves illusive in these quarters, it will fall to Americans who love liberty to defy, resist and rebel against this advancing tyranny, every step of the way, to its natural conclusion and the restoration of America, even if it requires picking up one’s rifle to drive home the point, that we shall live free or die.

by Justin O Smith