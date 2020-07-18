Where Are Those Sons of Liberty

“I should like merely to understand how it happens that so many men, so many villages, so many cities, so many nations, sometimes suffer under a single tyrant who has no other power than the power they give him; who is unable to harm them only to the extent to which they have the willingness to bear him; who could do them absolutely no injury unless they preferred to put up with him rather than contradict him. Surely a striking situation! Yet it is so common that one must grieve the more and wonder the less at the spectacle of a million men in serving wretchedness, their necks under the yoke, not constrained by a greater multitude than they …” ~ Etienne de la Boetie, 1552, The Politics of Obedience

Someone once told me that if America wasn’t careful ten percent of the passionate madding masses would control the remainder of the country’s people, reminding me that approximately eight percent undid Russia in 1917, and today we bear witness to three percent of the population, the radicals and criminals, forcing ninety-seven percent to cower, in hopes of the authorities finally doing their duty. This small group, even within our government institutions, is wreaking havoc and chaos across the country and working hard to destroy our American way of life; their treason and treachery are shredding our rule of law and holding our law enforcement professionals impotent and under their Maoist gun of cultural revolution, something unseen in American history, And we must not let them win.

No matter what is going on in our lives or how hard our current struggle just to pay bills and place food before our families may be, the millions of good and decent people of America — the Silent Majority — can no longer afford to be silent. If Americans wish to survive this onslaught against liberty and freedom by the socialists, communists and anarchists, we must stand as Children of Light against the Children of Darkness, http://media.sabda.org/alkitab-2/Religion-Online.org%20Books/Niebuhr,%20Reinhold%20-%20The%20Children%20of%20Light%20and%20the%20Children%20o.pdf as our democratic republic is exposed to the dangers of the confusion of the harbingers of the Maoist cultural revolution and outright communism, that threatens to overtake what was once a free society and impose tyranny.

To hear Senator Romney and Senator Rubio tell it, these radicals, the mobs and Antifa and Black Lives Matter carry bricks and rocks, bicycle locks and Molotov cocktails simply to defend themselves from the “fascists”, who are evidently the good and decent store owners huddling inside their businesses hoping the mob doesn’t burn it down, or the guards getting murdered in the street trying to defend private property.

This is America’s primary problem. Half of Her people don’t really want liberty and freedom. They want total government control of all resources and all people, doling out rewards to those who properly toe the correct party line of the day.

Embattled, President Donald J. Trump in this moment has an especially fine understanding of the dire, extensive emergency that lies before all America, as he moves against the seditious efforts of the Deep State that are intent on collapsing the Republic, bringing us into a fourth turning of society that will move the country into a thousand years of darkness.

Standing before Mount Rushmore, in South Dakota, on July 4th, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-south-dakotas-2020-mount-rushmore-fireworks-celebration-keystone-south-dakota/ President Trump exclaimed: “Make no mistake: this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.”

The only fools who want to “fundamentally transform” a well-crafted Republic into a doomed-from-the-start authoritarian Socialist regime are those narcissistic, psychopathic personalities attracted to centralized Big Government and its Treasury and economic interests. Once in office or empowered by those Marxists in office, they always seek to use government for their own agenda, their own ends, until that government becomes so overburdened, it self-destructs.

To date, especially in Marxist controlled cities and states, Americans have watched in angry horror as governors and mayors basically did nothing and gave de facto permission to massive mobs, of colored and white people alike, to loot — EeRrrr — go shopping without money for purchases — along Fifth Avenue in New York City and Lower Broad in Nashville, as well as hundreds of other cities. The mobs were urged on by their Antifa and Black Lives Matter Communist allies and instigators, who see America as ripe for the taking, after the police were made spectators awaiting their own dismissal and forced to endure the opprobrium of those communist office-holders, for no other reason than their existence at all offends the new cultural Maoists who seek to destroy every last vestige of traditional America.

Everybody who holds the slightest love for America is left wondering what new manifestation of tyranny might appear, as the faked numbers surrounding a supposed “resurgence of Covid-19” has a large number of states either already shutdown or preparing to do so, including idiot “lawmakers” in my home state of Tennessee. Our elected officials seem oblivious to the real damage caused by new job layoffs, businesses destroyed and the anxiety, fear and seething anger from those poor lower economic strata Folks reliant on other businesses for a means to earn a living, or not fortunate enough to be able to work from home.

The rule of the day seems to suggest that a situation, an imposed policy or an order, are not actually judged by any real Constitutional edict or amendment, but rather an order is Constitutional, whenever a judge or a politician declares it so.

As Murray Rothbard wrote in 1961: “From any libertarian, or even conservative, point of view, it [the Constitution] has failed and failed abysmally, for let us never forget that every one of the despotic incursions on man’s rights in this century, before, during and after the New Deal have received the official stamp of Constitutional blessing.” So we find that necessity and “for the greater good” overrules the Constitution virtually every time, as we have seen when Japanese Americans were placed in holding camps during WWII, and recently when Homeland Security and the NSA were given “permission” to monitor all Americans’ communications — because of terrorism, of course. And the point has been made that if an emergency order requires it, people who refuse “stay-at-home” orders and mask mandates could quite possibly find themselves being incarcerated en masse; the same logic might be applied against anyone refusing mandated vaccinations that are now being considered, or even the confiscation of privately owned firearms, under a declaration they represent a “public health crisis”; and if implemented, each of these acts of tyranny would no doubt be deemed constitutional. So longs as the American people tolerate such abuses, they will continue. Witness liberty and the infringement of it by the class of envy, those Marxists who see government as their means to a utopia. They must have control and many on the right also love this control, since it allows them to also control opponents, forcing mask mandates and dictating which private companies are allowed to open and those that must stay closed. The new aged Maoists of the class of envy are the haters of liberty who don’t want to be held accountable for their own bad choices, denying personal responsibility for anything, especially their own failure. They are envious of the rewards the successful have reaped by way of their own hard work, and so, even though they rejected an industrious lifestyle, they demand the same standard of living that so often accompanies the same — all the while calling on government to set things right and make things “equal” and “just” but then screaming to the mountain tops if government dares to inhibit them in any manner, especially if it inhibits them from silencing conservatives and looting and burning their neighborhoods and cities and moving on to those next door, for more of the same. These Marxists and Maoists are desiring a recreation of Russia or China in America, but at the same time, they want the benefits and luxury that America’s liberty has created for Her people. And with a gross degree of naivety, they want license to continue on their way with their latest toys and electronic gadgets, furnished by the government, and their Nikes made in sweat shops, while complaining to the delusional apparatchiks in the [CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC ect] Sorry-Ass Main Stream Media about being oppressed. And I’m certain that many in the Democratic Party, and even a few in the GOP, are hoping for this crisis, the virus and the anti-police/ “Defund the Police” riots, to continue, so that the chaos and the mob rule — the pawns — can be manipulated and turned to their advantage. They intend on keeping America in such disarray and chaos, in order to eliminate Constitutional governance and end the Republic, until the only remedy is for a majority of Americans to finally accept the iron fist of tyranny. Small businesses, the economic work-horse of America, independent private owned farms, volunteer firemen, local theaters, swimming holes, friendly impromptu neighborhood baseball games, museums of art, small libraries and their lovely, little, sweet old lady librarians will all fall victim to the new Maoist cultural revolution and its Marxist comrades. And with it, so too will our heritage, our culture and our traditional America be gone, as though it had never existed, left to the telling in stories by the old heads that manage to survive the purges in their last good-byes. Who would willingly accept such misery, full of fear, divisiveness and despair and so void of pleasure, joy and human contact that it kills the souls of conscientious, righteous men and women, when the cure for tyranny is so simple to administer, especially in this day and time? America is being challenged and absolute truths are being turned inside out by Orwellian methods. A nation that was once melded in a powerful sense of unity, now seems to be splintering into groups and factions, while our sacred borders, our shared history and the pride that typically was associated with it all, our common language and our culture are all under attack. America’s proud past precedes Her, and even though Her benevolence and righteous nature and numerous sacrifices for the entire world overshadows all Her past misdeeds, worthless rags like The New York Times seek to trash Her and make the sum of Her nothing more than the fact that slavery existed in the United States over a century and a half ago, at a time when Africa and Europe were the slave-trading nations, and even though some countries to this day practice slavery. In his Mt. Rushmore speech, President Trump stated: “The radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice into an instrument of division and vengeance, and it would turn our free and inclusive society into a place of repression, domination, and exclusion.” Adding: “They would tear down the principles that propelled the abolition of slavery in America and, ultimately around the world, ending an evil institution that had plagued humanity for thousands and thousands of years. Our opponents would tear apart the very documents that Martin Luther King used to express his dream, and the ideas that were the foundation of the righteous movement for Civil Rights. They would tear down the beliefs, culture, and identity that have made America the most vibrant and tolerant society in the history of the Earth.” Where in the Hell are You, those Sons of Liberty and masters of their own fates, those of You who purport to be the Defenders of Liberty and Freedom and America? Why aren’t every single one of You out in the streets going toe to toe and head to head with these radical rioters, putting them down if necessary, in the absence of law, and going head to head with the Marxists holding the “rule of law” hostage, dragging them from their offices, kicking and screaming, if need be? No … I’m not advocating circumventing “the rule of law” and the Constitution. I’m advocating restoring it, in the absence of any who seem likely or willing to do so. If You don’t show yourselves soon, in a sufficient show of force to impress upon our leaders that this is about to go to the next level, you can kiss America and everything that has held true of Her good-bye. Refuse to obey and conform to the illegitimate rules, regulations and orders emanating from ill-informed, illiberal, ignorant governors and mayors and their staffs, and reject their tyranny. Decide to claim liberty for all the American people once more and reject the unconstitutional “laws” of those who would be our masters and force us into servitude and serfdom under an authoritarian government. No self-respecting American patriot can afford to be indifferent to his own best interests and those of his family and his community, because if the desire to be free and holding tight to one’s personal liberty does not beat hard within one’s own heart and mind, if this notion is lost to the public at large, then so too does liberty become lost. As for me, I will choose to die standing on my own two feet, fighting for American and freedom and liberty, if need be, before I choose to live on my knees in servitude to any government or tyrant. Most of us fighting to restore America today are in agreement, that while life is dear and peace is sweet it loses its essence if purchased at the price of chains and slavery, and that in and of itself is too high a price to pay. To quote Ronald Reagan, from October 1964, he so poignantly declared: “We’ll preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.

Justin O. Smith