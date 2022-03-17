Holloway High School English teacher and candidate for State House, Gabriel Fancher, announced the addition of longtime businessman and pharmacist Rick Sain as his campaign treasurer.

Sain, currently a pharmacy consultant with Pleasant Hill Ventures and former co-owner of Reeves-Sain Drug Store, is recognized throughout Rutherford County and the state for his successful business experience and history as a dedicated community servant.

Sain has received numerous awards and recognition as a pharmacist, businessman, and active community member. He has been recognized as Tennessee’s Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year, Rutherford County Pharmacist of the Year, and served as President of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association. He was recognized by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce for his outstanding record of community service and was named Rutherford County Business Person of the Year in 2011. He also serves on numerous charity and community boards including the Discovery Center of Murfreesboro, Community Foundation of Rutherford County, and as President-Elect of the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy alumni.

“I’m honored to join Gabriel’s campaign as treasurer. His unique background and his commitment to making Tennessee the most low-taxed and business-friendly state in the nation makes him the right person to serve the people of Rutherford County and District 13,” said Sain.

Fancher stated, “Having someone join our team who has served the people of Rutherford County and Tennessee to the extent that Rick has is truly an honor. I will work tirelessly every day to improve the lives of the people I am elected to represent. I know that we all want and need strong schools, better infrastructure, safe neighborhoods and a business-friendly economy. Having team members like Rick gives me even more hope that we can make Rutherford County and Tennessee the best place to live, work, and raise our families.”

Fancher is an English teacher at Holloway High School in Murfreesboro. He has been a teacher since 2008 where he first served as an adjunct faculty member at several local colleges before becoming a public school teacher in 2020. Fancher is a former Rutherford County Chamber of

Commerce diplomat and a 2020 graduate of Leadership Rutherford. He previously served as chairman of the Rutherford County Young Republicans and secretary of the Rutherford County Republican Party. He currently coaches his daughter’s soccer team for the Murfreesboro Soccer Club and has coached boys and girls basketball with One Goal Sports. Gabriel and his wife Chelsea have seven children in their blended family.