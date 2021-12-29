Sometimes it can be a job to stay upbeat. It’s worth the trouble however. Keeping an eye on the prize makes all life brighter.

I remember Walt Whitman somewhere in his later writings, told about his efforts to keep age and infirmity from creeping into his daily writing. He suffered considerable ill health in his last years. In spite of it all and through it all Whitman realized the value of positive thinking. His “Death Bed” edition of Leaves of Grass contained the mintage of his life’s wisdom.

I got to thinking about this the other day at a diner where I was having my early coffee. Two older gents were swapping complaints about life. Nothing suited these two fellows it seemed. Young people were all off the track. No one knew how to dress or act. The whole surrounding world was in a mess except for these two complainers by their standards.

I hope I can keep from slipping into this sort of thinking. I know I often find good messages from earlier times but I hope I don’t reach the point where the present age seems hopeless.

One message I might have for the two complainers is to look for things to appreciate and enjoy in this present time. If you appreciate earlier times and thinking look for all the wonderful holdovers and new spins on these things that are here, there and everywhere.

Picnics, Hikes, Historic sights, Museums, farms, County fairs, music, dancing, friendship, family love. Holidays. And much more.

I’m grateful for my friends, family and so much in this life. I hope I never wake up one day to think otherwise. I don’t plan to.

