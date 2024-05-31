There’s a whole micro-generation who aren’t afraid of clowns, and the reason is simple: they grew up watching “The Big Comfy Couch.” Every week, ’90s-born millennials crowded around their TV sets—this was well before streaming, kids—to watch Loonette and her dolly, Molly, tackle life’s greatest problems. From annoying dust bunnies to the challenging clock stretch, Loonette made it all entertaining and relatable.

The undeniably flexible and entertaining Loonette was played by Canadian actress Alyson Court. Court’s portrayal of Loonette wasn’t the only highlight of her career; she lent her voice to numerous beloved characters, including Clifford the Big Red Dog, the Care Bears, Beetlejuice, and the X-Men animated series. Today, Court continues to shine in the industry, voice directing “Blue’s Clues” and handling projects for Disney+ and Netflix. Despite her busy schedule, Court found time to share insights into her life with E! News.

The Audition That Started It All

Court’s journey to becoming Loonette began with an audition process she described as strange. At 15 or 16 years old, she was working with Cheryl Wagner, the creator of “The Big Comfy Couch,” on another show called “Mr. Dressup.” During an episode, Court read a story, and Wagner saw something special. She imagined Court in Loonette’s overalls, hair, and clown nose. After making a demo and a brief audition process with other talented actresses, Court’s experience on “Mr. Dressup” sealed the deal.

Why Loonette Was Special

Court loved Loonette’s physical comedy. Despite her own self-professed klutziness and lack of typical clown skills like juggling, Loonette’s journey was about embracing her awkwardness and being a regular, relatable kid. This authenticity resonated with the audience.

The Clock Stretch: More Than Meets the Eye

One of the most memorable parts of the show was the clock stretch. Court had a background in dance and judo, which helped build her strength and flexibility. Despite the impressive display, she shared that gravity did a lot of the work while she was lying on the ground. Filming these segments took about two hours, mostly due to setting up and painting the clock on the studio’s cement floor.

The Big, Comfy Couch

The couch itself, a central feature of the show, was indeed big and comfy. The original couch lived at Cheryl Wagner’s house throughout the year and hosted many teenage parties, adding to its well-worn charm.

Steve Burns and His Journey

Steve Burns, born on October 9, 1973, in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, gained fame as the primary host of “Blue’s Clues.” As Steve, he was the gentle, fun character who solved challenges with his animated dog, Blue. His abrupt departure from the show in 2002 sparked significant interest and speculation.

Why Did Steve Burns Leave “Blue’s Clues”?

Contrary to dramatic theories, Burns left “Blue’s Clues” because he felt it was time for a change. His age and hair loss made him feel unsuitable for the role of a young children’s show host. Burns wanted to explore new opportunities in acting and music, leading to his departure and the introduction of his character’s “brother” Joe, played by Donovan Patton.

Where Is Steve Burns Now?

After “Blue’s Clues,” Burns pursued acting and music. His debut album, “Songs for Dustmites,” released in 2003, was well-received by indie music fans. Burns has since been involved in various projects, including voiceovers and indie films. Although he maintains a lower profile than during his “Blue’s Clues” days, he remains active in the entertainment industry.

Is Steve Burns Married?

Despite his fame, Steve Burns has kept his personal life private. There is little concrete information about his relationship status, leading to ongoing speculation among fans. Burns has not publicly discussed his personal life, fueling curiosity about his marital status.

Steve Burns on His Private Life

Burns has consistently kept details of his personal life out of the public eye. This privacy has only heightened interest in his life beyond the screen, making his personal circumstances a topic of intrigue for his fans.

Conclusion

Steve Burns and Alyson Court have left significant marks on children’s television. While Burns’ departure from “Blue’s Clues” stemmed from a desire for personal and professional growth, Court’s portrayal of Loonette continues to be fondly remembered by a generation. Both have managed to keep their private lives relatively secret, allowing their work to take center stage. The question of whether Steve and Loonette are married remains a mystery, adding to the allure of these beloved TV personalities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are Steve and Loonette married in real life?

No, Steve Burns and Alyson Court (Loonette) are not married to each other. Alyson Court is married to comic book writer Z.M. Thomas.

2. Why did Steve Burns leave “Blue’s Clues”?

Steve Burns left “Blue’s Clues” because he felt it was time for a change due to his age and hair loss. He wanted to pursue new opportunities in acting and music.

3. What is Alyson Court doing now?

Alyson Court is currently working as a voice director for “Blue’s Clues” and is involved in various projects for Disney+ and Netflix.

4. What was the couch on “The Big Comfy Couch” like?

The couch was big and comfy, as depicted on the show. The original couch lived at Cheryl Wagner’s house and was well-used.

5. Did Steve Burns release any music after leaving “Blue’s Clues”?

Yes, Steve Burns released his debut album “Songs for Dustmites” in 2003, which was well-received by indie music fans. He continues to be involved in music and other entertainment projects.