Steve McMichael, a legendary figure in the world of American football, has had an illustrious career that continues to inspire. Selected in the 1980 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, McMichael’s initial tenure in the NFL was brief, playing only six games before being released. However, his true potential was realized when the Chicago Bears brought him on board in 1982 to back up Alan Page. Little did they know, they were welcoming the next star of one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

Steve McMichael’s NFL Career

Steve McMichael, affectionately known as “Mongo,” became an integral part of the Chicago Bears, contributing significantly to the team’s success. His prowess on the field was undeniable, with his 92.5 sacks in Chicago ranking second only to Richard Dent’s 124.5 sacks in the Bears’ franchise history.

McMichael’s career highlights include making three consecutive All-Pro teams from 1985-87 and playing a pivotal role in the Bears’ 1986 Super Bowl victory. His ability to push himself to the limit and excel in every aspect of the game left an indelible mark on the sport.

Steve McMichael’s Personal Life and Marriage to Misty McMichael

Off the field, Steve McMichael’s personal life has been as eventful as his professional career. After his divorce from Debra Marshall in 1998, McMichael found love again with Misty McMichael. The couple tied the knot in March 2001 and welcomed their daughter, Macy, in January 2008. Misty has been a steadfast supporter of Steve, especially in recent years as he battles amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a condition he was diagnosed with in January 2021.

Misty McMichael: A Pillar of Support

Misty McMichael has been a vocal advocate for her husband’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Her determination and dedication have been instrumental in ensuring that Steve McMichael receives the recognition he deserves. “In the NFL world, we’ve known he should’ve been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago,” Misty stated.

Her efforts paid off when McMichael became the seventh member of the 1985 Bears to be enshrined in Canton. Richard Dent, clad in his gold jacket, had the honor of breaking the news to Mongo and Misty via video chat.

Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame Induction

On August 3, 2024, Steve McMichael was celebrated by his friends and family as he was presented with his Hall of Fame bust from his home in Illinois. Due to his ALS condition, he could not attend the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, OH.

However, the event was shared on screen at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, where McMichael was surrounded by his wife Misty, daughter Macy, and fellow Bears Hall of Famers. Clad in his gold jacket, McMichael watched as Misty and Macy unveiled his bust, marking a significant milestone in his life.

Steve McMichael’s Legacy

Steve McMichael’s legacy extends beyond his impressive statistics and on-field achievements. Despite his battle with ALS, he remains a symbol of resilience and determination. His daughter Macy and wife Misty continue to be his pillars of strength, supporting him through every challenge. “I don’t want ALS to be my legacy,” McMichael once said. “What I did on the field, that is my legacy. Pushing myself to the limit farther than anyone could.”

Conclusion

Steve McMichael’s journey from an NFL star to a Hall of Fame inductee is a testament to his dedication, talent, and the support of his loving wife, Misty McMichael. Despite the challenges posed by ALS, McMichael’s legacy remains strong, inspiring countless fans and future athletes. His story is not just one of sports excellence but also of unwavering family support and resilience in the face of adversity.

