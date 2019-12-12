A Michigan school district is investigating an allegation that a male teacher ripped a “Women for Trump”pin off the shirt of a female student. If true, it’s not so much a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome as it is assault and theft.

Sadie Earegood says she was confronted by a male teacher who ripped a Women for Trump pin off her shirt.

“I was just really shocked that a teacher would especially do that,”she told television station WILX.“He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’pin and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions.’”

The 16-year-old said she was shocked by the incident.

“He grabbed it and I pulled and I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder, just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up,”she said.

The Mason Police Department told the Todd Starnes Showthey are investigating the alleged assault, but would not provide additional comments.

“He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin,”Capi Earegood told the television station.

The school district tells the Todd Starnes Showthey are taking the accusations seriously and have also launched an investigation.“Once we have a complete understanding of the situation, we will take appropriate action, as needed. We are committed to providing a positive learning environment for our students,”Supt. Ronald Drzewicki said.

At this point –Trump Derangement Syndrome should be confronted head on. If the teacher did what has been alleged –he should be fired and charged with a crime.

You don’t put your hands on a child. Period.