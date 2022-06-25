Summer is finally here. It arrived bringing the hottest days of the year so far. (Heat index as high as 111degrees.!)

I’m as excited as anyone at the approach of each new season but I have to admit the last few days reminded me of a scene from a science fiction movie called “The chronicles of Riddick”. Riddick is saving a girl in a cave on a planet where the sun fries you alive when exposed to its rays. He douses himself with water. Swings by rope to save her as the water steams off him, and then swings back.

When I took trips in my Ford truck with its meager air-conditioning, I felt a bit like Riddick. A friend once gave me some produce and by the time I got home the Bananas had turned black and baked while the apples were brown and rippled;

I got to thinking how resilient I must be to weather a trip like that. Maybe its a good sign. Maybe we become resistant as the weather worsens just as we build a resistance to types of flu.

I do, however, strongly recommend staying in cool places as much as possible, while the heat is so extreme.

Something I do to help is make many more stops on trips, than I did. Cool libraries and stores are very welcome landing places. And I find myself doing my shopping and study with a lot more consideration these days. If I’m absent-minded and forget important purchases, under the hot weather program I’ll pick them up on the second or third stop.

Swimming is always a pleasure but I think indoor pools or those in shade are preferable to water in the wide open sunlight.

Still plenty of time for fun picnics, games and hikes this summer. And with a little extra care we’ll be much more comfortable at the end of the day. Appreciate Comments. ld_byron37086@yahoo.com

