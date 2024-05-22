Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, has been married to her husband, Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, for over 20 years. Their enduring relationship is a testament to love and perseverance. Here’s a deep dive into their journey together, Manny’s career, and their family life.

A Love Story That Began at Church

Sunny and Manny Hostin’s love story began in an unexpected place: church. Sunny recounted in her memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds, how she met Manny after attending a service.

Despite not being dressed for the occasion, she noticed Manny, who was impeccably dressed in a tailored suit. Determined to meet him, Sunny followed him to a nearby bagel shop, where they struck up their first conversation. This chance meeting turned into a lifelong commitment when they married on August 8, 1998, two years after their initial encounter.

A Journey Through Infertility and Parenthood

Sunny Hostin has been open about her struggles with infertility, a topic she discussed in detail in her memoir. The couple faced numerous challenges, including multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments, before welcoming their two children, Gabriel and Paloma. Sunny’s candidness about her journey aims to provide solace to other women facing similar struggles. She shared that writing about motherhood was difficult, but necessary to help others feel less isolated.

Celebrating Fatherhood and Family Milestones

In 2021, Sunny shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Manny on Instagram, praising him as their “Super Dad” and expressing her gratitude for his unwavering support and dedication to their family. This public acknowledgment reflects the deep bond and mutual respect they share. The couple also celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in 2022 with an intimate celebration, highlighting their enduring love and the strong family they have built together.

Manny Hostin: Esteemed Orthopedic Surgeon

Emmanuel Hostin, although not in the public eye like Sunny, is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon. A graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Manny is board-certified and practices in New York, affiliated with prestigious institutions like Mount Sinai and Lenox Hill hospitals. His medical expertise is well-regarded, and his commitment to his profession is evident.

A Heart for Humanitarian Work

Manny’s dedication extends beyond his professional duties. In 2010, he volunteered for the Haitian Earthquake Relief Mission, providing much-needed medical assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes. His efforts were deeply appreciated by the local community, who often expressed their gratitude through meaningful gifts such as needlepoint artwork, which hold significant sentimental value for the Hostin family.

Life in New York: A Family’s Haven

The Hostins reside in New York, where they have built a nurturing and vibrant home environment. In 2018, they purchased a historic Tudor mansion in Purchase, N.Y., a property with a storied past but in need of significant restoration. Sunny described the renovation process as a “labor of love,” transforming the house into a warm, welcoming space filled with life and activity.

Their home is not just a residence but a gathering place for friends and family. The Hostins love hosting events, from annual Easter egg hunts to Halloween parties and other significant celebrations, making their home a hub of joy and togetherness.

Navigating Personal and Public Life

Balancing public life and personal privacy can be challenging, but Sunny and Manny manage it with grace. They support each other’s careers while maintaining a strong family foundation. Sunny, besides her role on The View, is a Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst for ABC News and a published author. Meanwhile, Manny continues to excel in his medical career.

Sunny’s decision to undergo cosmetic surgery in 2022—despite initial concerns from Manny—highlights her commitment to personal well-being. She ultimately chose the procedures for health and self-care reasons, leading to increased confidence and happiness.

Sunny and Manny Hostin’s story is one of love, resilience, and mutual support. Their journey together, marked by personal and professional accomplishments, as well as challenges, is an inspiring example of a strong, enduring partnership.

