As a proud member of the Smyrna and Rutherford County community, it gives me great pleasure to recognize the following people as supporters of my effort to become the next Court Clerk for the Town of Smyrna. My family and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support throughout this campaign. These are just a few of the many. Thanks to everyone and remember on August 4, vote Lisa Brewer Smyrna Court Clerk.

Mike and Rhonda Allen-Local business owners, youth football coach (Mike) County commissioner (Rhonda)

Kenneth “Coon” Victory-Founder of Smyrna Parks and Recreation department and pillar of Smyrna

Tony Trumphour- Smyrna High School swim coach

O.J. Smith-Smyrna business owner (20 years)

Tim and Beth Victory- Former Smyrna building official (Tim), shareholder Ken’s Exterminating (Beth)

Mudcat Brewer-MTSU and Smyrna high athletic hall of fame inductee (baseball)

Philip Shadowens- All-time leader in wins as Smyrna high head football coach

Mike and Jackie Woods-Former Smyrna Court Clerk (Mike) and longtime Smyrna activists

Terry Davenport- Former Smyrna Court Clerk and educator in Rutherford county school system

Eric Rodel- Local banker and investment counselor

Marquinta Richardson-Lifelong Smyrna resident and co-sponsor of Smyrna Juneteenth celebration

Dr. Sherri Southerland- Principal Smyrna High School

Carl Boyd- Longtime Smyrna resident and community supporter

Chad Caldwell-Smyrna High School golf coach

Sam Coleman-Local business owner and lifelong Smyrna resident

Mike and Felicia Sparks-State Representative (Mike) and local business owner (Felicia)

John and Sandra Atwood – local artist (Sandra) and community activists

Matt and Lezlie Fry-Community activists and Stonecrest Hospital administration (Lezlie)

Jamonn Brady- Smyrna Middle School soccer coach

Ginny Williams-Longtime business owner (Gil’s Ace Hardware) former Smyrna Parks and Rec commissioner

Marty Luffman-Local State Farm agent, local historian and community staple

Tony Dover- Former Town of Smyrna court clerk and mayor

Bill and Trish Nash-Dental practice in Smyrna for over four decades, Community philanthropist

Dow Smith- Owner local construction company, Community supporter

Barry Wortman- Local high school basketball coaching legend with over 500 wins

Matt Williams- Head football coach at Smyrna high school since 2008

Smyrna Ready Mix –Largest concrete supplier in the Southeast and HUGE community supporter

Patsy Brown- Founder Smyrna Senior Center and community staple

William and Cynthia Vaughn- Real Estate professional (William, Omni Realty) project manager

and former Smyrna Parks board chairperson (Cynthia, Deloitte)

Justin Morton- Head football coach Smyrna Middle School

Kerry Pharr- In Your Corner ministries and local boxing training legend