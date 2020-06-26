A suspect has been arrested and multiple stolen firearms recovered following the robbery and shooting of a Murfreesboro man Wednesday, June 24. Another suspect is still on the run.

Marcus Johnson, 33, was arrested shortly after the crime and charged with especially aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500.

There are also active warrants for a second suspect.

The preliminary investigation reveals Johnson and an accomplice approached a woman outside, held her at gunpoint, and then forced her inside her Forrest Oaks II Townhome on Northfield Blvd. shortly before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson and an accomplice shot the woman’s 58-year-old boyfriend in the arm who was inside the townhome. They grabbed several long guns from a gun cabinet and fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima.

A Murfreesboro Police Department officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm to stop the bleeding prior to medical personnel arrival. The shooting victim was treated on scene by members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Medical Services (RCEMS). He was rushed to the hospital by RCEMC and is listed stable condition.

Officers saturated the area and observed the suspect’s vehicle about three miles away parked at a home on East Sevier Street. Officers found several weapons taken in the robbery in the back yard. Johnson was taken into custody once he returned home.

Johnson is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $79,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on September 3.

The incident is under investigation by Criminal Investigations Division detectives.