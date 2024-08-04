LeToya Luckett, the Grammy-winning artist, recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Taleo Coles in a breathtaking ceremony held at the luxurious Le Tesserae venue in Houston, Texas. The event, which took place on Saturday, July 27, was nothing short of magical, filled with love, elegance, and unforgettable moments.

A Love Story That Began Through Friendship

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles first met through a mutual best friend. Their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to two years of love and companionship. In a picturesque setting in Sedona, Arizona, Taleo Coles proposed to LeToya on March 10, 2024, marking the beginning of their journey to wedded bliss.

A Three-Day Celebration of Love

The couple always envisioned their wedding as a grand celebration, a “three-day party” that would allow them to share their joy with family and friends. The festivities began with a welcome party at a speakeasy in the C. Baldwin Hotel the day before the ceremony. Following the wedding, they hosted an intimate at-home BBQ to continue the celebration.

A Star-Studded Ceremony

The wedding ceremony was attended by 200 guests, including notable figures such as Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Toya Johnson, and rapper Bun B. Originally planning for a guest list of 70, the couple expanded their invitation list to include more loved ones, ensuring the event was intimate yet inclusive.

Elegant and Chic Decor

The couple opted for a “clean, chic, and classic” look for their wedding. The venue was adorned with white decor, and guests were asked to wear black attire, creating a striking and sophisticated ambiance. A ballerina performance marked the grand bridal entrance, adding a touch of grace and elegance to the ceremony.

Personal Touches and Black Girl Bridal Magic

LeToya walked down the aisle to a live performance of “Have You Ever Been in Love” by Hailey Kilgore, wearing a stunning wedding dress designed by Black designer Alonuko Bridal. For the reception, she chose a dress by Ese Azenabor, embracing the beauty and creativity of Black female designers. The couple exchanged handwritten vows, and their officiant, Rev. Devon Franklin, incorporated unique and fun details from their relationship, making the ceremony deeply personal and memorable.

Special Moments and Traditions

The ceremony included heartfelt moments such as a poetry reading by Coles’ sister, Christie Purcell, and a scripture reading by Aqueela Maddox. The couple also participated in the tradition of lighting the Unity candle, symbolizing their union and shared future.

A Reception to Remember

The wedding reception was a lively celebration, with music from DJ E Clazz and Grammy-winning producer and DJ Bryan Michael Cox. The newlyweds shared their first dance to “If This World Were Mine” by Luther Vandross, setting the tone for an evening of joy and dancing. Guests enjoyed a plated dinner and were treated to a Trill Burger as a parting gift. The couple’s six-tiered wedding cake featured four different flavors, including LeToya’s favorite, a champagne cake with buttercream icing.

A Magical Day

Reflecting on her wedding day, LeToya Luckett described it as peaceful and filled with genuine love. “Everything just flowed for the most part. This wedding was magical. You could feel genuine love in that room,” she shared with PEOPLE. “It was better than we ever could’ve imagined. A dream come true!”

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles’ wedding was a testament to their love and commitment, celebrated in a grand yet intimate fashion. Their special day was indeed a dream come true, marked by elegance, personal touches, and the joy of sharing it with their closest family and friends.

