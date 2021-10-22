This season, it was a family affair. The father and son team of Danny and Beau Brewer were recently crowned champions of the Monday Jimmy Golf League at Cedar Crest. Having finished as high as second during their four year stint in a handicap league that has been contested for over 20 years, Team Brewer finished on top in 2021.

Consistent scoring and solid all-around play allowed the big-hitting Beau to lead the way in their climb to the top. Having always possessed a very healthy driver, the former Smyrna high baseball standout became much better in the short game aspect of golf.

“There is no doubt Beau was our bell cow”, says the older Brewer. “I am really proud of how he raised his level of play in 2021. It was great for me not only because he is my partner, but also because he’s my son.”

The other half of the team enjoyed success in critical spots. Making shots when needed, Danny did what he had to in order to keep making marks in the left hand column.

“I give credit to my dear departed friend Troy Flippen as inspiration”, smiles Danny. “He was always good at doing just enough to win and that seemed to be our model this season.”

Another key ingredient in the Brewer victory was the play of Jeff Carter. Stepping in for a few weeks during the league’s fourth quarter as the older Brewer recovered from injury, Carter was big in critical situations. Overall, the Brew Crew scored points in 19 of 22 matches.

“This is a very fun league with lots of friends,” says Danny Brewer. “We owe thanks to our league commissioner Mark Agee for putting this thing together every year. We also want to thank Cedar Crest for doing a great job of hosting. Win, lose, or draw it’s always fun.”