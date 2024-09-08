Ted Drewes Jr., the man who turned frozen custard into a St. Louis institution, passed away at the age of 96 on August 26, 2024. His death marked the end of an era for the beloved custard stands, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Known for his signature creation, the “concrete,” Ted Drewes Jr. played an integral role in shaping the identity of St. Louis. His custard stands became just as iconic as the Gateway Arch or the Cardinals, cementing his place in the city’s history.

The Beginnings of a Custard Legacy

Ted Drewes Jr. inherited the family business in 1968 after the death of his father, Ted Drewes Sr. The elder Drewes had opened his first custard stand in 1929 in St. Petersburg, Florida, while working for a carnival. A year later, he moved the business to St. Louis, where it flourished. The younger Drewes, with his easy-going charm and strong work ethic, took over and continued to grow the business, overcoming the challenges posed by an increasingly competitive market.

The custard stands became a staple of St. Louis summers. Locals would line up at the Chippewa and South Grand Boulevard locations to get a taste of the famous custard, particularly the concrete—a rich, extra-thick shake served upside down to showcase its unique consistency. Drewes’ concoction quickly became a favorite, accounting for 70% of the stands’ business.

The Creation of the Concrete

The inspiration behind the concrete came from a customer who repeatedly asked for a thicker shake. Ted Drewes Jr. responded by serving an upside-down shake, and the rest is history. The concrete became the signature treat of the custard stands, attracting not only locals but also national attention. Celebrity chefs such as Bobby Flay and Danny Meyer sang its praises, with Meyer even creating his own version for the Shake Shack chain.

Drewes’ frozen custard, with its high butterfat content and added eggs, set it apart from regular ice cream. “We’re not soft ice cream,” Drewes once explained. “We’re soft, and we’re ice cream. But what you’re really talking about there is ice milk. We’re richer. Frozen custard has more eggs and butterfat, and in our case, a little honey.”

A Business That Spanned Generations

Running the business was no easy task, especially in the face of stiff competition from fast-food franchises and ice cream chains like Dairy Queen. However, Drewes’ determination and passion kept the stands thriving. He worked tirelessly, often putting in 80-hour work weeks to oversee the business and ensure its continued success. His dedication paid off, with the company selling over 150,000 gallons of custard each year.

Drewes also expanded the business by starting a Christmas tree business in the parking lots of his custard stands, which became another local tradition. His ability to adapt and innovate helped the company withstand economic shifts and consumer trends, allowing it to remain a beloved fixture in St. Louis for decades.

National Acclaim and Local Love

The unique qualities of Ted Drewes’ frozen custard soon spread beyond the borders of St. Louis. The New York Times praised it as “a paragon among iced desserts,” and its influence was evident when Dairy Queen launched its Blizzard, inspired by Drewes’ concrete. Despite offers to franchise his business, Drewes remained committed to keeping the custard stands a local, family-owned enterprise.

The custard stands became as much a part of the fabric of St. Louis as the city’s famous landmarks. The Chippewa Street location, once part of Route 66, saw a constant stream of customers during the hot summer months. Even as the city changed around it, Ted Drewes remained a constant, offering a sweet escape for generations of St. Louis residents.

The Impact of Ted Drewes’ Death

The death of Ted Drewes Jr. marked a significant loss for St. Louis. Tributes poured in from across the country, with celebrity chefs and politicians alike acknowledging his contributions to both the food world and the local community. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones noted, “Few people have played as big and sweet a role in shaping the identity of St. Louis as Ted Drewes Jr.”

His family, including his wife Dorothy and daughters Christy and Cynthia, have vowed to continue the business, ensuring that the tradition of serving frozen custard to eager customers will live on. While his death is a sad moment for those who loved his custard and his presence, his impact on St. Louis and the broader culinary world will not be forgotten.

Conclusion

Ted Drewes Jr. was more than just a businessman; he was a custodian of a St. Louis tradition. His frozen custard stands have become a cherished part of the city’s culture, offering a taste of nostalgia with every bite. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the form of every custard cone, every concrete shake, and every customer who smiles as they taste the rich, creamy treat he perfected. The custard king of St. Louis may be gone, but his impact on the city and its summers will last for generations to come.

