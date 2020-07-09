Tennessee Army National Guard SFC Tracy Banta Presents Flag to Rutherford County EMS for Supporting Flight Paramedics

(L to R): SFC Tracy Banta, RCEMS Supervisor of Education and Training Steve Hart, and RCEMS Director Carl Hudgens.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) Director Carl Hudgens and staff were presented with a certificate and flag display last week in recognition of RCEMS’s support of flight paramedics.

Tennessee Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Tracy Banta, who serves as a Rutherford County Paramedic with RCEMS, delivered the items to Hudgens. “This ‘flag of honor’ is a traditional way of honoring agencies that support our missions,” said Banta.

“RCEMS is an asset used in the educational process for flight paramedics,” he continued. “This flag was actually flown onboard a UH-60 “Blackhawk” MEDEVAC helicopter, in support of ‘Operation Joint Guardian’ at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.”

Banta presented the flag on behalf of all the men and women who serve within Task Force Aviation – MEDEVAC. “RCEMS’s instruction enhanced our knowledge and skills prior to deployment,” he said.

“I have a special place for military personnel in my heart,” said Director Hudgens. “It makes me extremely proud to receive this gift from one of our own.”

Banta has been with RCEMS for 10 years. He is part of the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Det. 1, Co. C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment at Joint Base McGhee-Tyson in Knoxville, Tennessee.