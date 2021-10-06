MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Pfc. Nolan McGril, a Murfreesboro native, is one of many service members serving a dual-role for his city as a Citizen-Soldier, and now as a firefighter, after being hired by the Rutherford County Fire Department on Sept. 10.

In 2019, McGril graduated from Eagleville High School and in 2020, he enlisted in the National Guard. McGril reported to the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Medical Command headquartered in Smyrna after completing the Army’s Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training as a combat medic.

For his civilian career, McGril attended Tennessee’s Fire Services & Codes Enforcement Academy and graduated in June 2021. McGril has always had the desire to give back to the city he grew up in and serve his community in a meaningful way.

“I have all these memories here and experiences,” said McGril. “I am excited to finally say that I’m doing something for my home rather than my home doing something for me.”

The National Guard teaches Soldiers valuable skills that can make them stand-out to employers. McGril’s military background as a combat medic and his certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician helped him obtain his dream job as a firefighter.

“I’m honored to be a part of such a prominent department and serve this wonderful city,” said McGril. “I will represent the Rutherford County Fire Department with pride as I start my career and will continue to do so in the many years to come.”