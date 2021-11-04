SMYRNA, Tenn. – Nearly 110 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard returned to Tennessee, Nov. 1, after spending more than a year away from home supporting operations near Laredo, Texas.

Approximately 60 Soldiers with Murfreesboro’s 269th Military Police Company and more than 50 Soldiers from Union City’s 913th Engineer Company arrived by bus at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site after spending more than a week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, conducting a demobilization process.

Soldiers were greeted by families, friends, and fellow service members before they conducted a short in processing and released to their families. An additional 160 Soldiers from the same units returned to Tennessee on Oct. 27. All Soldiers from the 269th Military Police Company and the 913th Engineer Company have returned to Tennessee.