Question of the Day: What happens when I pause to give thanks to those who have blessed my life?

How grateful am I when someone does something significant for me? How is being thankful connected to bringing glory to God? Here is one example: this story takes place on Jesus’ final trek through Samaria and Galilee just before His death. It is recorded that Jesus passed through a number of towns and villages, but in one town there were ten lepers who met Him. Here is what the text says:

“Now as Jesus continued His journey to Jerusalem He passed through the middle of Samaria and Galilee. And when He came to a particular village, ten men who were lepers met Him, and they kept their distance from Him as was required by law. Then they all cried out in unison, ‘Jesus, Master: have mercy on us.’ And when Jesus saw them he said to them, ‘Go and present yourselves to the local priest.’

“And so it happened that as they went, their leprosy disappeared and they were completely healed. And one of them turned back and spoke in a loud voice giving glory to God. When he got to Jesus, he fell down on his face at His feet, and personally gave Him thanks. Now this man was a Samaritan. And Jesus said, ‘Weren’t there ten who were cleansed? Where are the other nine? They are nowhere to be found to give glory to God except this foreigner.’ Then Jesus said to him, ‘Get up and go your way; your faith has made you well again.’”

Let’s note several things here:

1. These men were healed when they obeyed Jesus’ words and went to show themselves to the priests, who were the doctors of that day.

2. And one of them, a foreigner, returned to Jesus when he saw that he had been healed, and he spoke with a loud voice thanking Jesus, and in doing so it is recorded that he gave glory to God!

3. He fell at Jesus’ feet and personally gave Him thanks. How often do I personally return to someone to give them thanks for what they have done—especially when they have done something significant for me?

4. In Jesus’ final words to the healed leper, Jesus indicated that the thankful heart that he had was a sign of true inward healing.

It is good to note here how this man’s thanks to Jesus was really giving glory to God. Am I likewise giving glory to God when I return to personally thank someone? Is giving thanks one of the ways that I can give glory to God? Giving thanks is just recognizing that all I have has been a gift from God through others to me. And when we pray and ask God to intervene when we are sick, it is not just our physical body that is healed, we need to be healed mentally, spiritually, and emotionally—and giving thanks and giving glory to God goes a long way toward our healing. This man was healed spiritually exercising faith and obedience, and as a result he gave thanks to God and glorified Him. So returning to give thanks and bringing glory to God made the man a whole person again!

Prayer: Lord, I desire to give You glory by learning to be a grateful person in every area of my life. Instead of pointing out what others around me have not done for me, I choose to be grateful for what they have done and how their acts of kindness has enriched my life—and in that way I give glory to You. Heal me: body, soul, and spirit as I become a grateful person. Amen!