

Every year we look forward to Thanksgiving as it approaches, just as we enjoy the days before Christmas. We know the old traditions of Thanksgiving and we still picture the Indians and Pilgrims sitting down at rough tables to partake of wild turkey, cranberries, and pumpkin, baked and filled with milk and spices. (Forerunner of our modern pies.)

Among the many joys of the season is the thought of reuniting with family and friends often only seen on such festive occasions. It is a joyous time.

In my own life I’m particularly grateful that I had such icons as Grandma Moses and Norman Rockwell. They had such a perfect slant from their personal viewpoints on what the holidays were all about. I really can’t see a table prepared for the great meal without picturing a painting by one of these masters.

If I mention these artists often it is because I think of them even more often. They add color to ones life in the same way that they applied it to canvas or Masonite. Through them ones vision of the holidays stretches far back.

I discovered an old Rockwell print this week of a soldier on leave and helping his mother prepare the Thanksgiving meal. A particularly meaningful one in our times as well.

I am especially thankful this year for all the people I know and have known and for the good fruits of family and friendship. It is not only what keeps us going but it makes all our effort worthwhile.

So I drink my toast of Moneagle spring water to all this and more as the year winds down. I have good feelings about the upcoming year. I think better times are coming. I feel it in my bones.

