by Justin O Smith

There comes a day where one stops laughing to keep from crying, long after one has exhausted all peaceful means to rectify a severe and egregious wrong committed against all Americans. A day arrives that bears witness to the bulk of the American population rising to say it will not tolerate the growing and ever emerging and advancing tyranny from the respective states involved, the majority of U.S. States, or the federal government; but, that day is not today, unfortunately, because only a few hundreds and sometimes thousands have gathered in any real protest against the mask mandates and the lockdowns that are once more being implemented nationwide, on the advice of unelected technocrats, such as Dr Anthony Fauci, as a weakness runs through the nation that, by and large, is crying through masked and muffled mewings “give us lockdowns and keep us safe” rather than demanding after the fashion of Patrick Henry, “give me liberty or give me death”.

For at least nine months now, America has witnessed governors and mayors across the nation shut down virtually all small businesses, especially those deemed “nonessential”, forcing them to their demise, while the big corporate businesses are deemed “essential” and raking in billions of dollars, from customers and the federal government “stimulus” Bail Outs for Everybody. And at the same time, these smug elitists issue stay at home orders, we see them in public too often at their own favorite eatery, maskless and thoroughly enjoying the company of many at a single table. And yet, these governors appear on newscasts speaking only of supposed Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths, while never once making mention of all the businesses forced into extinction and the newly unemployed as a result of their policies, as if such results are inconsequential and do not matter at all.

Incredibly, we see pockets of radicalism rear their heads in even my home state of Tennessee, typically considered a fairly conservative state. Several of our larger cities have decided to impose the same tyrannical measures one might expect to see in California, where Southern California has just been locked down. Nashville Mayor John Cooper arbitrarily ordered that no more than eight people could gather together in the city, even their home, as Thanksgiving Day approached, and in Shelby County [Memphis], health department “officials” declared that masks shall be worn at all times while eating, except between bites.

And now, we have to listen to the dancing clown, Dr Anthony Fauci tell various newscasters, as recently as December 1st, that the country should be kept locked down until the fall or such time as 75 to 85 percent of the U.S. population has received the “new vaccine” rushed through to completion, to be held suspect at best, for many reasons I’ve previously noted in past articles.

Dr Ramin Oskoui told Laura Ingraham, Fox News host, on December 4th, that it doesn’t make sense to require children to be vaccinated, when the CDC’s own research and statistics prove that 99.64 percent of all children under the age of 18, who become infected by “the Virus” survive it without any ill effects. Dr Oskoui further explained that the same phenomena that occurred with the Dengue Virus Vaccine, which actually worsened the virus in children rather than saving them, could quite conceivably occur with the Covid 19 virus vaccine, since it was produced on such an accelerated timeline, and it has yet to meet the real test through this proposed mass inoculation.

The more one researches what has transpired, since September 2019 the more it becomes apparent America, and the rest of the world too, is not dealing with a first-class medical emergency, but rather a sinister plan to roll out a vaccine that carries a microchip implant for the purpose of tracking anybody who receives it. This is not so fantastic a claim, since it’s already been developed, by MIT, through massive donations by Bill and Melinda Gates, one month before the announcement of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a sick, twisted, delusional, despicable tyrannical statement earlier this week, Eric Garcetti, LA’s despotic mayor, prohibited “all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit” with very few exceptions made, in Paragraph V. Some exceptions include people working in the healthcare and news industry, while residents of LA have been ordered “to remain in their homes”, as the order even attempts to bar household gatherings and require non-essential businesses to either close or conduct business from home, if applicable.

It’s past time for all American patriots to reclaim our Constitutional rights.

Periodically, we see the lone bar or restaurant pushing back against some illegitimate and illegal executive order, as local supporters stand nearby with television cameras running. We’ve seen it in New Jersey where a gym owner stood up to the Governor and state and local police, and most recently we have seen pockets of resistance pop up again on Staten Island, New York and in Los Angeles, California. These should be taken as symbols for freedom and become the rule of the day rather than the exception.

The owner of the Pineapple Bar and Grill on Van Nuys Boulevard took to social media to plead https://www.foxla.com/news/sherman-oaks-restaurant-owner-shares-video-of-outdoor-dining-setup-as-her-business-faces-shutdown?fbclid=IwAR0i0kYmYSX6IxxWRWUGRyzmo4HJlvc9gqMrbf6Jtg7aK9yWTuLa-uDrJOA her case, as her restaurant’s outdoor dining area was closed down by LA’s powers-that-be at the same time a movie production company was setting up an out doors dining area for employees, just feet across the way from her business. The movie people have since removed their tented site, and although the owner of PB & G has taken her fight to social media, she should have filed an injunction against the county and city to halt their actions, and she should have remained open in defiance of these illegal, unconstitutional executive orders.

The owner of Mac’s Public House, Keith McAlarney, did everything he could to comply with Governor Coumo’s and Mayor DeBlasio’s far-reaching and extremely tyrannical diktats and executive orders, until it became a matter of survival and his business staying open or closing its doors forever. McAlarney made the only choice he could possibly have made. He chose freedom and business as usual, in order to be able to feed his family and keep a roof over their head, and as a result, he was threatened with many thousands of dollars in fines and even jail time.

It’s impossible to cogently and logically argue with McAlarney’s objections, as he asked: “Why is everybody allowed to cram themselves into a Target or a Best Buy or into the mall or any other large company, big corporation companies, and they’re running shoulder to shoulder with each other … but my establishment all of a sudden somehow seems to be the only place that somebody is able to contract corona?”

His lawyer has advised him that his choice to remain open and conduct regular business was in line with the law and that he would be standing with his client until the end, come what may.

As hundreds of protesters rallied around him and his business as he defied the illegal Covid orders, they chanted “Open Up”, even as Danny Presti, co-owner, was led away in handcuffs https://www.instagram.com/tv/CIRluKwg7WN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading like some sort of hardened criminal. Presti stated: “I have nothing to lose.” And later, both owners made note that only a block away, other businesses were being allowed to function without any restrictions, which was one of the main reasons they decided to take the path they chose, rather than watch everything they had worked so hard to build destroyed in a matter of weeks.

Mike Coughlin, owner of the Village Tavern and Grill in Carol Stream, Illinois, has found himself placed in the same predicament, after he followed every new arbitrary “rule” for new limited capacity seating by Governor J.B. Pritzker and staff. However, in early November, Pritzker once again arbitrarily and illegally changed the rules and moved the goal posts, demolished them really, by suspending indoor dining. Seeing no other recourse, Coughlin chose to defy the Governor and the State of Illinois, as he decared: “I’m not going to be the guy with the boarded-up building because I follow somebody else’s science.”

It’s a flawed science at best.

Well before the end of August 2020, the facts made it clear. Covid is dangerous for select segments of any population center, but it has an infinitesimal and low death rate among the young and healthy.

Arlene’s Grocery, an iconic spot on the Lower East Side of New York City that helped budding young artists and musicians get their start, is now in danger of closing its doors, and it made the following appeal over the Thanksgiving Day holiday:

“Hit hard like many, the Covid pandemic has devastated our industry. After 25 years of serving the Lower East Side and giving a platform for musicians and artists alike, Arlene’s Grocery is on life support. Without any aid, we will not be able to continue to serve our community and will be closing our doors on february 1st [2021]. The owners and staff members are absolutely heartbroken. Arlene’s has become home to so many over the years and we are in desperate need of your help.”

YES. Arlene’s needs YOUR help, the help of everyday Americans, not “stimulus” after “stimulus” that creates more troubles for the nation on down the road. if all businesses had taken this same action sooner and prodded our people from their homes, the situation would not be so dire at the moment. Blind obedience to a faulty, misleading and deceptive presentation of “the science” has driven us to this appointment with destiny, but it’s not too late to make a course correction.

How can we even still be at this point given all we now know, regarding Covid’s relative non-lethal results for the biggest portion of the population? We know for certain that 99.64 percent of everybody under the age of 18 survives Covid without any ill effects, and yet, we still have many asinine ongoing measures keeping schools closed in most states.

According to the Associated Press in November, five of the six U.S. states with the lowest unemployment rates have the fewest Covid-19 restrictions.

The Covid 19 measures are nothing less than a massive, corrupt, criminal overreach of power. They have no real basis in “the science” that is so often breathlessly touted by the petty tyrants, elected and unelected, who would be king and care not one wit for the Bill of Rights.

And while Governors, such as Andrew Cuomo of New York, ignore Supreme Court rulings calling their actions “UNCONSTITUTIONAL”, the upper-crust of society, those “elites” who cannot be trouble by the “Great Unwashed” of the madding masses, go about unaffected by any lockdowns, since they can comfortably work from home, most of the working and middle class Americans must actually show up to work, or they don’t receive a dime, and they certainly cannot work and care for their families under such restrictive and arbitrary rules and insane, suicidal lockdowns.

The solution for all of this is really pretty simple, but it requires all Americans to exhibit some backbone and a strong heart and will to to do more than simply survive, by holding one’s hands out to the government, in pitiful hopes of receiving some small stimulus check that is a temporary and poor fix considering all that is at stake and the consequences if we stay the current course, without pushing back on these illegitimate, illegal executive orders, in the name of taking back our liberty, freedom and our lives.

The petty despots and tyrants of America have brought us a new virus, as they pretend to battle Covid-19. They’ve infected the nation with the virus of tyranny for which there isn’t any cure other than a righteous stand for freedom and liberty by America’s fine, good and decent patriots, moving in unison along any path necessary to prevent a communist takeover of America and the destruction of our Republic. This tyranny virus cannot be defeated through moderation or denying its existence. Extreme measures are friends of all who love America and liberty, in this war to remain free.

Americans must not be overwhelmed by their sadness over the situation, and they must not allow the Marxists, globalists and statists of both parties across the nation enforce a “new normal” that is anything but normal. This is a time to shake one’s self hard, slap one’s face in the mirror, and get damned good and angry over the dead and dying businesses in our communities. This is the time to open everything up and make the authorities move to arrest us, if they really see that as their “Constitutional duty”, in spite of the fact there is nothing Constitutional in such actions. It’s time to return to a true normal by getting angry as all hell and engaging in civil disobedience, in order to make a righteous stand against a dark and growing tyranny in the halls of our governments and in our lands.