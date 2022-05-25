The pro-abortion feminazis were on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court just as soon as Politico’s story on the abortion draft authored by Justice Samuel Alito aired on May 2nd 2022, a ruling that would essentially overturn Roe vs Wade, sending seismic shock waves across America. With eyes bulging, the veins in their necks standing out, and the spittle flying and their mouths foaming, they angrily screamed their anti-life, death cult’s slogans, sported shirts that read “I had an abortion” and waved coat-hangers in the air, as if they somehow thought the government would come to take their very own liberty and lives, if this draft from February 2022 was actually released as a ruling.

Hearing Cheri Beasley, candidate for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, equate murdering babies [abortion] to “fundamental freedoms, soon after the story broke, perfectly illustrates just how deeply broken she and others like her are in their hearts, minds and soul. She also called for ending the filibuster and codifying Roe vs Wade by a simple majority, just as her Commie comrade Bernie Sanders had also suggested.

Americans have a right to life in America, even the Americans still in the womb.

It is abnormal in my eyes to see young women stand on the grounds of the Supreme Court screaming for the right to kill babies — their own flesh and blood — while they are in the womb or up to 28 days after they exit the birth canal. These women are certifiably psychopathic and not to be trusted around any children, ever.

What a shame it truly was to see someone so young, so fully indoctrinated and brainwashed, to accept something so heinous, egregiously immoral and evil as abortion, as twenty-four year old Elizabeth Norsworthy. And yet, there she stood with her eyes glazed over and jaw angrily clenched, as if this revelation was tantamount to the government announcing a plan to murder her, when in fact, she reveals herself to either having already committed Baby Murder or all too willing to do so in the future.

This is exactly what the Far Left anti-God, anti-Family, anti-Life and anti-American Democratic Party wanted, since they have done nothing of substance during this term in office, and they needed something to rally their base and other supporters around to gain momentum towards the November elections. This new furor aimed at defending a manufactured, illegitimate and nonexistent “right” to abortion is intended to deflect from all their blatant failures, which America had a front row seat to witness in America’s surrender in Afghanistan and an unbelievably catastrophic and deadly evacuation, the failed policies regarding masks and Covid Vaccines, massive spending bills that have created an ever growing inflation, the Biden regime’s assault on America’s children by way of Critical Race Theory and Transgender and Queer studies advocated and facilitated in Kindergarten and grade school, and high gas prices, crime and broken borders, not to mention Biden’s less than stellar performance regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And immediately after the leak the Democratic Party fundraising machine flew into action sending out materials suggesting the Republicans would destroy women’s rights, along with many other rights regarding one’s privacy. They have always used the abortion issue as a play to take power in their own hands, and they have rarely, if ever, actually done anything to make abortion “safe, legal, and rare”, as those of us, who care about the lives of both the UnBorn Children and the young women, see Leftist led legislatures and pro-abortion advocates continuously pushing for late term and partial-birth abortions and even infanticide.

The Democratic Party Marxists-Maoists hope to instill enough fear in women, who have embraced abortion as their Holy Grail, that they will turn out in the largest numbers ever at the polls to vote for more do-nothing anti-American Democratic candidates to fill some of the most important positions in America.

On May 2nd, SCOTUS tweeted:

“It is impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and the staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

Chief Justice John Roberts released the following official statement from the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3rd 2022:

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.

We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce — permanent employees and law clerks alike — intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentially of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of the trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.

I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

On May 3rd 2022, Carrie Severino, a former law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas, tweeted

“The forces on the radical Left that seek to undermine the institution of the Court have no limit; they will stop at nothing to get what they demand. This leak is just the latest iteration of the Left’s shameful campaign to intimidate and undermine the Court, and it should be seen for exactly what it is.”

Someone in the Highest Court, one of the 36 law clerks or perhaps even one of the Justices, knew that the Court majority that existed in favor of overturning Roe in February 2022 was still moving in that direction as of the first of May, and they took it upon themselves to usurp the role of the Justices and throw a monkey-wrench into the deliberative process to attempt to alter the results, by placing an extortionate amount of public pressure on the Court to force them to change the outcome of Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization by leaking Justice Alito’s draft. According to several accounts, the reason Alito was writing the majority opinion in the first place was because Chief Justice Roberts did not want to overturn Roe vs Wade completely and joined the three Leftist Justices’ dissent, and in the meantime, the Court’s integrity has been torched by some mediocre, self-serving, weak-minded traitor to all that’s American by nature.

This represents the most severe and damaging, unprecedented leak and outrageous security breach in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court, but already it’s being used as a fundraising tool by the Democrats and Senator Chuck Schumer is moving his murderous minions to codify Roe vs Wade and pushing the Senate to rush to do so.

There are also renewed calls from many Democrats to end the filibuster and pack the Court, as seen in press releases from Senator Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi, in a reprehensible move to seize Congress and the Court, as they also enrage and politicize their base in preparation for the November election, For them, like all good commies, the ends justify the means and they always place their party and their lust for power over the best interests and the good of all America.

Schumer’s actions and statements, as well as those of others such as bug-eyed Kamala Harris shouting “We are not going back” , are typical of the unhinged left, who choose to ignore the fact that the hypothesis advanced in the 1965 Griswold vs Connecticut decision and the basis for the final Roe vs Wade ruling was created from thin air and incoherent logic, pulled straight from the Supreme Court’s ass, in a disgusting display of raw judicial power. Nowhere within the 14th Amendment and the U.S. Constitution will one find a “right” unknown to our Founders, a right that actually embodies an atrocity that the Founders most certainly would have rejected if it had come before them.

Justice Blackmun offered no sound logic in support of his decision, and in the forty-nine years since the Roe vs Wade ruling shoved its way into American society, no one has produced a convincing defense of Roe on its own terms and merit.

And Justice Alito basically stated much the same in his ninety-eight page brief, a straightforward tour de force of reason, pertaining to Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization. He states at one point:

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. It’s reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have inflamed debate and deepened division.”

In a no-frills, no-nonsense, crisp and clear manner, Alito simply and flatly wrote “We are overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey must be overturned”, as he further elaborated on the vacuous reasoning behind Casey that upheld Roe, noting the Court even went so far as to simultaneously rewrite the entire basis of the case. And he offered a concise logic based argument that there was nothing to be found in the text of the Constitution or anything plainly stated or implied in any of the amendments, nothing in all American history, in fact, that could possibly be construed to reveal or effect a right to abortion.

There is absolutely no mention of anything in the U.S. Constitution or the Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments that remotely resembles any right to abortion. As such, anything concerning abortion must fall to the states, because the Tenth Amendment plainly states:

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Justice Antonin Scalia wrote his dissent on the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood vs Casey, stating in part:

“The States may, if they wish, permit abortion on demand, but the Constitution does not require them to do so. The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.”

In any case, these feminazis, and anyone else supporting them, fail to see that even if Roe vs Wade is squashed, the next day they will still be able to get an abortion if they wish in any number of states in America, in however many states keep the ghastly procedure legal. Overturning Roe doesn’t automatically ban abortion, but rather puts the issue back in the hands of the people and the State legislatures; and, if Alito’s draft opinion stands as the Court’s final ruling, the Court will have put America back on course to right an historic injustice and protect the country’s UnBorn Children and New Born Babies, and young mothers to be from all walks of life and the assorted socioeconomic segments of American society.

Our belief systems and our institutions — America Herself — are being attacked from within daily, by the Democratic Party Communists, seen ever more clearly through this recent grave assault on the Supreme Court. In their disingenuous fight to save the non-existent, illegitimate “right” to abortion, these rabid ideologues are prepared to eliminate the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court in order to further politicize and weaponize it, and codify Roe vs. Wade.

In the days ahead, one thing is certain. Fights over our actual inalienable God-given Rights and for freedom and liberty for all are going to get ugly, more so than ever before, as the Democrats torch America, figuratively and literally.