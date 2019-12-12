The Following is from a new Novel for Christmas that I have written. It is based on the life of Matthias the Shepherd boy who would be a follower of Jesus and someday would be an Apostle, replacing Judas. While this book is fiction, it in no way contradicts with Holy Scriptures and gives a very historical look at that special night. We will continue with 2nd Kings next week.

Part 7

Joseph was sleeping when he heard a very mild and gentle voice say to him, “Arise Joseph, take your family to Egypt, for your child’s life is in great danger.”

Joseph awoke with a start and had sweat on his forehead as he realized that this voice was the same that told him not to be afraid to take Miriam as his wife.

“Miriam, gather our things, we will be leaving before dawn,”Joseph said.

“Joseph, why would we leave when you are doing so well,”Miriam asked.

Joseph looked at Miriam and smiled a very warm smile, full of love and then said, “We must flee to Egypt Miriam, for I have been warned.”

Miriam looked over to the place where Jeshua lay sleeping and immediately started gathering all their clothing and food. Joseph went outside and walked down to the fields and called for Matthias. Matthias came quickly but was in shock to hear his King was leaving.

“I want to go with you Joseph, I can help you,”Matthias said with tears starting.

“You have helped us Matthias, now here is some gold, go to your father and get me three burros. One is for riding and two are for packs. Tell your father nothing; he will assume that the men of the caravan want them,”Joseph replied.

Matthias went and did as Joseph had asked. His father was more than willing to sell the burros for this good price and he praised the boy for driving such a good bargain. Matthias hurried back with the burros.

“Here is a note for Uncle Joseph telling him what has happened. Do not let anyone see this note except for Uncle,”Joseph whispered.

“I understand and will hide it with my life,”Matthias said very solemnly.

Joseph smiled at the boy as he packed the last of the burros and then called for Miriam to hurry. Jeshua was standing on the ground before being placed upon the burro with Miriam. Matthias took him in his arms and held him very close.

“Call me if you need me and I will come,”Matthias promised.

Jeshua smiled and gave Matthias a kiss as Miriam took him gently and mounted upon the burro.

“Do not tell anyone we are gone Matthias, let them think what they will,”Joseph said with his right arm lifted high in farewell.

Matthias watched his King vanish into the coming dawn and promised himself that soon he would follow. Matthias had no idea that it would be almost ten years before he would see Jeshua again.

I pray that my readers have enjoyed this selection from my new novel. It was my intent to allow Children and families to get excited, all over again, by the greatest gift of all, the gift of God to us, Jesus. My Regular column for 2nd Kings will begin next week and from my family to yours, have a very Blessed Christmas and may God give you a wondrous new year!

Note: Any reader who contacts me by email and would like a full printed copy of this book, I will arrange it free at no cost as my gift to you. It is available on Kindle, Nook and in Paperback on Amazon.com

If you have a question or comment please email me at markrosson@comcast.net. To order one of my books type in M E Rosson at www.amazon.com