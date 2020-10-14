Treason Comes With a Price

President Trump authorized John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence, to declassify all documents that prove former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie Donald Trump to Russia, “the greatest political crime https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vojJOU3GClg&list=PLv1qHE0zuJL-Y_lz7RpczOYTqGq-p4WZL&index=2 in history”, during the 2016 presidential campaign, to distract America away from her illegal use of a private email server. The President has also publicly urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release more of Clinton’s emails in an attempt to be more aggressive in running Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, John Brennan and many other deep state traitors to ground, who actively engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected president of the United States of America, and just today [October 9th] Pompeo, in fact, told Fox News that he would be doing just so in the coming weeks.

Reported by Brooke Singman for Fox News on October 6th, handwritten notes were taken by Brennan after he briefed Obama on the scheme. This was a scheme Obama not only embraced but kept going through his administration’s abuse of FISA Warrants and unmasking of Trump loyalists.

This information was released after Ratcliffe informed the Senate Judiciary Committee that U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral on Clinton on September 7th 2016, regarding her stamp of approval on “a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia hackers hampering elections” in order to hurt Trump and turn the public eye away from the investigation into her email scandal.

One part of Brennan’s notes read: “We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED]. CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign polcy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

Also in the notes, one finds items implicating https://www.scribd.com/document/478963703/Enclosure-1-Brennan-Notes-u then-FBI Director James Comey, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Obama Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, through the simple scribbling of “JC”, “Susan” and “Denis.”

Throughout the recent Senate Judiciary Hearing, James Comey continuously pleaded ignorance of the referral saying it didn’t “ring any bells” and didn’t “sound familiar.”

In a clip from Sunday Morning Futures https://www.air.tv/watch?v=RfM6MkImSiOR-lk3k1PR7w on October 4th, Representative Devin Nunes, the highest ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said: “The documents that are underlying what we now have seen, I have only seen a few of those — they’re smoking guns. That information definitely needs to be made available to the American public” — as he also declared quite emphatically — “Every Republican senator and member of Congress should be saying … we want every damn bit of evidence that every intelligence agency has or maybe it’s time to shut those agencies down.”

The plot thickens once one discovers that the entire approval of this scheme came implicitly from Obama and Biden himself, who also suggested using the Logan Act against Trump’s pick for DNI, General Michael Flynn, and their infiltration of the 2016 Presidential Campaign itself set up the machinations needed for their Soft Coup, in the “unlikely event”, in their minds, that Trump should actually win. Part of this scheme required getting Gina Haspel, who was at the time the head of the CIA London office, on board with the operation, since the FBI needed to fabricate a foreign counterintelligence “event” in order to pretend this operation was remotely legal. And this is the reason that all America now witnesses Haspel refusing to release documents from the CIA that have bearing on this, since she would have to reveal her own involvement and acts of treason.

One should keep a close eye on any new developments inside the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, especially if focus bears down on ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA) and the fact that he acted very aggressively to disseminate the Steele Dossier disinformation, between 2016 and 2017, in cooperation with the Democracy Integrity Project, a George Soros funded organization, that was overseen and operated by Dan Jones, chief of staff to Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), and Adam Waldman, a go between for Christopher Steele and Warner. And it is far from insignificant that Waldman was also a lobbyist, raking in $40,000 a month, who worked for Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire and Clinton Foundation donor, to the tune of at least one million dollars. How curious it is to also discover that Deripaska also employed Christopher Steele as a disinformation errand boy. Untangling this one will be like untangling a nest of water moccasins after a spring thaw.

The United States Department of Justice must accelerate its investigations and start taking real action against those known plotters of the ongoing coup attempt against President Trump, slowing down not one iota, since its current unraveling of the plot is providing the smoking guns that exhibit many people, within the Obama administration, were active parties in its planning and implementation. Even before President Trump authorized the declassification, ample evidence was on display that suggested the guilt of many high officials throughout the Obama administration, and many others who were held over into the Trump administration.

Speaking with Rush Limbaugh on October 9th, President Trump stated he was unaware that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t be releasing the findings from the Durham Investigation before November 3rd, and he added that if this was in fact the case, he would “be very disappointed in him”.

In an October 8th interview with Fox Business host, Maria Bartiroma, President Trump stated: “These are people that spied on my campaign, and we have everything. Now they [the DOJ] say they have much more, OK. And I say, ‘Bill, we got plenty, you don’t need anymore.’ … [Later adding] … To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation. Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes … then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win. But these people should be indicted; this was the greatest political crime in the history of our country. And that includes Obama and it includes Biden.”

An abundance of evidence released this past week quite incontrovertibly proves that everybody in Obama’s executive branch was fully aware that the Russia Gambit was a Hillary campaign ploy, and they still went along with it and weaponized their respective offices into the scheme, as they assumed Clinton couldn’t lose and they would never be exposed for the traitors to America they most certainly are.

But, Hillary lost and the ship is sinking, taking along all its red, radical Democratic Party communist rats, squeaking and squealing in desperation shown in all their actions that have unfolded over the past three years. But this is only a small part of their overall operation, exhibited by their unified operations state by state to exert lockdowns, gun control and all manner of suppression of our Bill of Rights, and no one should believe that the Democratic Reds’ reign of terror will end with the end of this saga, whatever its ignominious end. And in the meantime, conservative America reviles and castigates Jim Comey and his perfidious sedition, as he testifies to Congress, braying out, “I can’t recall” on very nearly every question.

Ratcliffe’s information arrives in the wake of many publications and a ream of documents unsealed last month that reveal FBI agents on the Trump-Russia probe acquired professional liability insurance, worried their investigation had crossed legal lines, and President Trump has received this news, as further proof of their culpability and involvement in a “coup” against him. Worried hell. They know, and any backwoods fool knows, that they broke numerous federal laws. Whatever the case is finally proven to be, somehow it seems most unlikely that professional liability insurance is going to shield anyone from the consequences of their acts of treason against a sitting president and the United States of America.

The snakes are being flushed from their dens. There’s a price one pays, when one participates in a coup and betrays one’s country.

However, with twenty-some-odd days left before Election Day, unfortunate as it is, unless everything is declassified immediately and placed in front of the American public, it’s highly likely that the deep state’s gambit of dragging its heels and sitting on the information, or releasing heavily redacted copies, will be rewarded with them escaping the justice and the gallows or firing squad. Trump is full well within his rights and authority to move Heaven and Earth and all the legal firepower he holds to have his staff walk into the FBI and the CIA and clear out their files, to preserve the records and all the evidence of treason, before they disappear. Short of this, these traitors and this Deep State cabal will have gotten away with the greatest crime in American history.

Numerous smoking guns and reams of readily seen solid facts and evidence, both first hand and circumstantial, prove beyond any shadow of doubt that Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, Susan Rice, James Clapper, Samantha Power and hundreds more across several federal agencies actively engaged in a criminal conspiracy to oust President Trump by criminal means and overthrow the U.S. republic itself. And, despite all the other assaults America is currently suffering from the Democratic Party Communists, such as Representative Nancy Pelosi ludicrously seeking to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump, this administration still must bring these traitors to their oaths, the Constitution and America to justice. Once all the evidence is in front of the people, it most assuredly should result in the conviction of these anti-American slugs, but these aren’t normal times anymore. Still, once all the evidence has proven to be fact and the truth, every traitor who took part in this operation must be prosecuted and imprisoned for life or executed, depending on their level of involvement.

After all of this, if no one is hoisted on the Hanging Tree, or at least thrown in a prison cell, all America will understand that there really isn’t any “rule of law” in America any longer, and it will serve to hasten our descent into civil war, as the enemies of America in the Democratic Party continue to commit treason against America with impunity and trample the Bill of Rights at will, each time power rests in their hands.