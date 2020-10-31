COMMENTARY

… and the Ascendancy of Kamala

by Julie Strauss Levin tennesseestar.com

Kamala Harris is a radical with anti-America positions who will be within a hair’s breadth of the Oval Office should Joe Biden win the presidency. It’s not just because Kamala has had her eye on the top slot, which she does. It’s not just because there are legitimate questions about Biden’s cognitive state, which there are. It’s because the Biden Family Scandal may well be the most expedient means by which Harris’ eye on the Oval Office comes to fruition.

The Biden Family Scandal is monumental, which explains why the media and Big Tech moved quickly and aggressively to censor it. There’s mounting evidence that the Biden family made millions of dollars from deals with foreign entities (China, Russia, the Ukraine for starters). Among the evidence are emails and documents from son Hunter Biden’s own hard drive (verified by the FBI, and the authenticity has not been denied by any of the Biden three, i.e. Joe, brother Jim or son Hunter), an eyewitness to some of the deals, a Senate interim report about the matter, and an open and active FBI investigation of Hunter Biden and his associates focusing on money-laundering allegations. The Scandal raises extremely serious questions about whether the Biden family violated federal laws, compromised national security, and whether they exploited the Office of the Vice President to make millions of dollars at the expense of the American people.

And then there’s Kamala. What does she think about all of this? No need for her to speak in defense of her top-of-the-ticket guy when the media isn’t asking her about it. (Okay, there was that time last year when someone asked her about Biden getting the Ukraine prosecutor, who was investigating the entity linked to Hunter, fired. Harris said, “let’s leave Joe Biden alone.”) You would think just maybe as an attorney, an officer of the court, Harris would be troubled aligning herself with such a candidate and maybe she would want to know whether her running mate has been engaging in some hanky-panky (not of the Tara Reade kind; Harris believed Tara as a primary candidate but believed Joe once she became his VP choice; but let’s not digress). This brings us to the “what’s in it for Kamala” angle.

Perhaps Kamala views the Biden Family Scandal as the means to hasten her quest to occupy the Oval Office. One can’t help but get the sense that Kamala is actually hoping for a “perfect storm,” so to speak. After all, the Dem media, in concert with Big Tech, stifle any information about the Scandal. And the usual suspects Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, along with evil-doers John Brennan and James Clapper are on the offense, calling it all a pesky “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax.

If the nightmare scenario occurs and Biden-Harris wins, anticipate Kamala, Bernie Sanders, AOC and perhaps others of the radical, anti-America, globalist-loving members of the Democrat Party to sit Biden down in the Oval for that sober conversation. They’ll tell him that because of the Biden Family Scandal, it’s in the best interest of the country to magnanimously step down. After all, Joe would finally have president on his resume after four tries. So, for the good of the Party, they’ll tell Joe to step down. Maybe they’ll dangle a pardon or two in front of him. Out goes Joe. Enter Kamala Harris, stage left.

Harris as president would be an absolute disaster for our country, and her sites on destroying the United States are ambitious. She cackles when she doesn’t want to answer a question because a truthful answer will reveal a true radical. Nothing about Harris is a laughing matter and her cackle only reveals that despite having climbed her way through the California liberal hack system, she didn’t learn how to conceal her agenda with grace.

Harris’ 60 Minutes interview served as a prime example of her obfuscation. Norah O’Donnell had the temerity to state, “[y]ou’re considered the most liberal United States Senator.” Like clockwork, Harris cackled and dodged, blaming the source of the liberal moniker on her debate opponent, Vice President Mike Pence. O’Donnell shockingly pressed on. “Well, actually, the non-partisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator. You supported the Green New Deal. You supported Medicare for All. You supported legalizing marijuana. Joe Biden doesn’t support those things, so are you gonna bring the policies, those progressive policies that you supported as senator into a Biden administration?” Harris cackled and then followed it with a lengthy speech about always giving Joe her opinion, none of which remotely answered O’Donnell’s question. O’Donnell is, of course, correct. Harris is the most liberal U.S. Senator. However, calling Harris liberal is quite tame. She is an extremist.

On the economy, Harris favors significantly higher taxes. In addition to repealing the President Trump’s tax cut that help American families, she once described AOC’s 70-80% top tax rates as “bold ideas.” She supports the Sanders/AOC Green New Deal, which will negatively impact every sector of our country, from shutting down all fossil fuel consumption to onerous new construction regulations and more, all to the tune of trillions of dollars and resultant rolling brown and black outs. Citing climate change, Harris even voted against the bi-partisan passage of the celebrated USMCA.

And she won’t stop with the Green New Deal. Harris’ extreme environmental agenda promises to investigate fossil fuel companies that, according to her view, mislead the public about climate change. “Let’s get them [the companies] not only in the pocketbook, but let’s make sure there are severe and serious penalties for their behaviors.” Harris will also re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement. “We must have and adopt a Green New Deal. On day one as president I would reenter us in the Paris Agreement, and put [sic] in place so we would be carbon neutral by 2030.”

She’ll ban plastic straws and single-use plastics altogether. “I think we can do a little better than some of those flimsy plastic straws. But we do need to ban the plastic.” (And yet, she admitted, “I’m going to be honest, it’s really difficult to drink out of a paper straw…”) As for meat consumption, Harris said last year she supports changing the food pyramid chart to reduce meat consumption, although a month prior at a campaign stop in Iowa, she was filmed devouring a pork chop, saying, “like it’s so good. I’m serious.”

As for fracking, Harris is in lockstep with Biden. Multiple videos show him saying that he would ban fracking. Perhaps this is a good place to remind Harris about the truth. As Commentary magazine succinctly put it, “The U.S. is now, by far, the number-one producer of natural gas, producing 90 billion cubic feet a day, 25 percent more than second-place Russia… As a result, the U.S. CO2 emissions are down to where they were in 1985–a third of a century ago, when the GDP was half what it is now in inflation-adjusted terms, and the population was smaller by a quarter. No other industrialized country has come anywhere close to reducing their emissions by so much.”

For Harris and all her radical leftist comrades, when it comes to climate change and the Green New Deal, the whole kitten caboodle, forget about following the science. They cloak their true goals around the rallying cry of clean water and air. It’s a much easier sell than admitting that their entire agenda is truly about achieving complete government control over every facet of our lives.

On health care, Harris believes in Medicare for all, and eliminating private health coverage. When asked by Jake Tapper if those who like their insurance would be able to keep it, Harris flippantly responded, “let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.” That says it all.

Harris will decimate the Second Amendment. She wants to ban AR-15s as a panacea to resolving crimes. (She ignores FBI statistics that show in 2018, more than five times as many people were killed by knives, clubs and other cutting instruments than by rifles. And in the year prior, the number of annual deaths by stabbing was four times greater than those killed by any kind of rifle.) Harris supports banning 18-20-year olds from buying long guns. She also wants to criminalize private gun sales. Never mind that private gun sales have been around since 1791, the year the Second Amendment was ratified.

And let’s not forget her stance on concealed carry. As California AG, Harris prevailed in her fight to retain the state’s “good cause” requirement whereby a citizen with no criminal record must nevertheless still convince the state that he or she has “good cause” for carrying a concealed gun for self-defense. Attention all you women who want to conceal carry a firearm to protect yourselves. You won’t be able to, but Kamala will be well-protected by Secret Service 24/7. As for stand your ground laws (i.e. your home is your castle and you get to defend it), Harris calls these laws racist…..

….Neither one can ever have a seat in the Oval Office, the most powerful seat at the world’s table. We simply cannot let that happen.

