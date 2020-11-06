COMMENTARY

Every LEGAL Ballot Must Be Counted

by Justin O. Smith

“DEMOCRAT ELECTION OFFICIALS BANNING TRUMP POLL WATCHERS IN PHILLY. This is happening all over the City. The steal is on!” ~ Mike Roman, director of campaign operations for President Trump (tweeted 7:31 AM on November 3rd 2020)

America is witnessing one of the most criminal election machines in U.S. history attempt to steal the 2020 election, as too many irregularities in states largely controlled by the Democratic Party are pushing their states towards victories for former Vice-President Joe Biden, even though the bulk of the votes through the night of November 3rd 2020 was largely for President Donald J. Trump, up to the point that several actually stopped counting overnight. Republican poll watchers have been turned away by Democratic Party election officials, extra votes have magically appeared for Biden supposedly due to “technical glitches” that were supposedly corrected, ineligible voters have voted across Nevada and vote counts have been illegally delivered to Democratic Party officials to allow for flawed and disallowed ballots to be corrected, all with the blessing of a Communist machine in the mainstream media and all with the intent of making certain Biden wins, even though it be by dishonest and illegal means.

But for Communists, the ends always justify the means.

Americans should always know the results of their elections the night of the election, or at least no later than the next day. Surely we can do better than the Third World Banana Republics of the world.

Addressing the crowds in Atlanta on November 5th (6:33 PM), Representative Vernon Jones of Georgia stated: “We’re not going to cut and run. We’re going to fight. This is a battle cry. ….. “We believe in the process, but the process is tainted. … And if you taint it for one party, you taint it for the other party. And if You taint it for one American, then you taint it for all Americans. And we’re not going to stand for this.”

As noted by Diane Gramley, president of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania: ” … when they stopped counting votes in Philadelphia last night (November 3rd), there’s always concern that they’re out there manufacturing the ballots they need.”

Approximately 239 Americans were eligible to vote in the 2020 election. And, breaking all historical records, it appears that very nearly 160 million people cast their votes, and all America is now anxious to see the results.

An army of lawyers are gathering on both sides to litigate the irregularities in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that are allowing Joe Biden to slither closer to a narrow Electoral College victory thanks to some highly questionable vote totals that arrived in the wee hours of Election Night. Americans awakened Wednesday morning to see the key states of Wisconsin and Michigan flipped to Biden, while President Trump maintained his lead in Pennsylvania. And still, here we are on Thursday evening, without any clear winner, in an election that may not see a clear resolution and outcome, until the first of December, depending on what happens in the Courts.

On Wednesday (5:56 PM) the Associated Press called Michigan for Biden, as he appeared to have a slim 70,000 vote lead and even though much of the vote was in question. Sometime around three in the morning, while everybody slept, Democrats magically found 138, 339 votes that were all for Biden, without one going to Trump. They later said this occurred due to a technical error and it had been corrected. But, if it happened once and they caught it, how many times did it happen and went unnoticed? One might also question if it was really an “error” and if it was really rectified.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden on Wednesday, but one should note that the voter turnout in this election in Wisconsin was so high, that it represents a statistical impossibility. It is exhibiting a 5.5 standard deviations from the mean average. It’s essentially a black swan event that one would never expect to see in this world and it should be immediately investigated.

Wisconsin 2020 voter turnout of 89.3 percent is 5.5 standard deviations from the historical average of 66.8 percent, a virtual statistical impossibility.

Now, Fox News is falsely asserting that Republican poll watchers are not being denied access, in stark and ignorant manner, in the face of irrefutable video evidence. They point to some who are currently in facilities, but this doesn’t address the fact that there is approximately a ratio of six Democrat poll watchers for every one Republican poll watcher; and, as testified by many, once the poll workers know one is a Republican, they do everything possible to neutralize the effective ability of Republican poll watchers to actually review the process.

Just this morning, Thursday November 5th, Christine Fizzano Cannon, a judge in the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, reversed a lower court’s denial to allow conservative election watchers in Philadelphia to get closer to the vote counters. She ordered this change to take place immediately, and even so, Republican poll watchers are still be blocked from properly overseeing the process, and the Sheriff has refused to enforce Judge Cannon’s order, which should earn him a contempt of court charge.

The Chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP, Lawrence Tabas, said that high-ranking Democrats are using their positions to rig the election against the Republican candidates and President Trump, as he stated: “They constantly are changing the rules … applying different standards, issuing guidances as they go, changing the rules as they go, and making it difficult for us to be able to establish that there is one clear, uniform standard of how to do this throughout the whole commonwealth.”

Several Republicans recently described to a federal court the manner in which they witnessed mail-in votes in Montgomery County, PA with technical issues. They also asserted that election officials had illegally allowed voters to “fix” ballots with issues that should have resulted in their rejection, essentially attempting to rig the election for Joe Biden.

If the Democrats aren’t doing something wrong, why are they doing everything they can to block a transparent oversight of their processes?

Even now, in Pennsylvania, the Democrats are suppressing the vote in Pennsylvania, ignoring Judge Cannon’s ruling, and at 3:59 PM, Pam Bondi, former Attorney General for the State of Florida, announced that she and members of the Trump legal team had filed for federal relief to gain access to the polling stations and properly review all the votes they have been denied to view to this point, calling for a halt to all counting until this is resolved.

Ms Bondi stated, “Your legal vote must be tabulated, and they’re not doing that.”

Joe Biden says, “Every ballot must be counted.” He and his Democratic Party would count any and all votes, regardless of whether they were cast legally or by the living, so long as the ballot read “Joe Biden for President”. So no, every ballot must not be counted. Every legal ballot must be counted.

A closer look at the vote suggests that Nevada’s six electoral votes might be the deciding factor in the election, if President Trump officially wins Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Somehow we’re supposed to believe that Joe Biden polled more votes than Barack Obama? Can anyone honestly believe that Biden, who only received 14 delegates in his primary bid for the presidency — 31 less than Bernie Sanders and 12 less than Pete Buttigieg, is now actually beating one of the most outrageously popular presidents in U.S. history, especially when Biden could barely get a couple of hundred people to show up at his rallies?

Even the Amish were seen galloping their horses to the polls in a hard and determined charge to the polls to cast their votes for President Trump, with American Flags and Trump 2020 banners trailing their buggies.

Are we really just supposed to sit by while Biden and his Criminal Organization slowly chops away at President Trump’s lead through illegal means?

In a fit of wish fulfillment, we even saw Fox News call Arizona for Biden, when only 73 percent of the vote had been counted and most of what remained was coming from areas that heavily favored President Trump. It now appears that by this afternoon, President Trump’s campaign was right and Arizona is looking to be a Trump win, as are several other states that are close. With hundreds of thousands of votes still left to count, that have been largely trending towards President Trump in the aftermath of these Democratic party fraudulent machinations, Trump actually should eventually emerge victorious in this election.

Regardless of how close Arizona’s final results might be, Fox News shouldn’t be absolved of its wrongdoing and election night deception, as it called Arizona for Biden at 11:20 p.m. in a wildly premature call. Even should Biden ultimately win, Fox News premature call is still a disgusting thing, and President Trump is right and proper to castigate them for jumping the gun in so closely a contested state, when only 73 percent of the vote had been counted.

On November 5th, David Bossie, president of Citizens United, declared: “All options are on the table to protect legally cast votes in Arizona. Arizona’s eleven Electoral College votes are going to be in Donald Trump’s column when we get done with this.” And this same day, during a conference call, campaign manager Bill Stepien asserted, “At day’s end, we will be able to call Arizona in our favor.”

President Trump is leading by about 76,701 votes in North Carolina, at the moment. With approximately 116,000 mail-in ballots remaining to be counted, Biden would necessarily have to split that vote 83 percent in his favor to overcome President Trump’s lead, revealing that President Trump has essentially already won North Carolina. All that remains is for it to be officially called for Trump.

And, if President Trump regains the lead in the final count in Arizona and holds his lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, the final tally should be 259 for Biden and 279 for Trump.

It has become blatantly obvious that in their blind hatred of President Trump, a large segment of the media has actively sought to undermine and subvert this election in Biden’s favor and to enable those red, radical attempts to suppress the vote. Whatever their game, they definitely can’t count accurately.

Ann Coulter recently wrote: “Will anyone weep that Biden lost? No, they’ll weep because Trump won. Yes, much of Trump’s vote hated Hillary, but surely at least 70 percent of them actually supported Trump. Ninety-nine percent of Biden’s vote is: ‘I Hate Trump.”

On November 4th 2020, having some ready indication of the evil being perpetrated by the media and the Democratic Party officials in various states, President Trump stated: “I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support … millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. And a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people. And we won’t stand for it, we will not stand for it.”

During his speech from the east Room of the White House on November 4th 2020, President Trump noted: “They knew they couldn’t win, so they said let’s go to court. And did I predict this, Newt [Gingrich — in the audience]? … I’ve been saying this from the day I heard they were going to send out tens of millions of ballots. I said exactly … either they were going to win, or if they didn’t win, they’ll take us to court.”

For days now, the media and the top elected Democrat officials in the Democratic leaning states and cities have played with the vote count in a most egregious manner, that assists placing Biden in the Oval Office, as they attempt to portray President Trump to be unable to win the 270 electoral vote and the Presidency, in their misrepresentations of the facts and the actual numbers. They want America to believe Trump was never going to be re-elected, as they delayed through Election Night and awaited mail-in votes in places like Atlanta, Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia, they told us this was “normal” when it is far from anything normal. All of this was organized by the Democratic Party Communists months ago, leading to the chaos we currently see unfolding across the nation, including “protests” over the election turning violent in several cities.

And now, we are to believe that the GOP can make gains in the House and retain the Senate, without that same gain for the Republican Party translating into votes for President Trump. He’s solidified the Republican Party behind his political philosophy of “Trumpism” with a support from their ranks that wasn’t found in 2016, and he’s expanded his support base into the ranks of more minority and working-class voters in 2020. The evaporation of support for Democrats from these folks actually did translate to more votes for Trump, from the Cuban and Black Americans, and yet the same red, radical Marxist mainstream media, that spread false information about Covid, the Russia hoax and delivered severely flawed polls, to enable the Democrats’ numerous power grabs, wants us to believe otherwise.

President Trump led the Republican Party to make great inroads in areas that the Democrats have taken for granted for decades, as he made history and out-performed expectations in Florida, Georgia and Ohio, forcing Democrats to search their souls in wonderment that their much expected trouncing of the president did not materialize, failing to understand better than half of America rejects socialism and the brand of dictatorship they offer. However, this also exhibits just how precariously the cause for freedom and liberty now rests on the hopes and effective efforts of America’s conservatives, who should be gravely troubled by the knowledge that such a red, radical Communist as Joe Biden and Company could be within striking distance of the White House and half the nation now embraces a radical agenda that any normal God-fearing American patriot rejects out of hand immediately.

America has entered the realm of the great unknown, and we hope and pray that President Trump does in fact emerge victorious, with the help of fine, honest Americans, who are fighting to end the reckless and dangerous Biden Camp lie — the narrative the media keeps pounding out — that Joe Biden has won the election and President Trump is attempting to steal it, when in fact, they are guilty of this very thing. Events from Tuesday night to the present could not have been worse for America, and if somehow America’s Democratic Party Communists actually succeed in seizing the presidential election from the hands of the voters, with the help of clearly corrupt and criminal big city and state bureaucrats, it will be a tragedy of mammoth, epic historical note, beyond anything ever seen in our country, and it will spark the greatest civil discord and upheaval in American history, as American patriots fight for their children’s future.