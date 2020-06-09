Three men were charged with killing a Smyrna resident Monday off Corner Drive, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Victim Thein Win, 23, died about 10 a.m. Monday in his car near the intersection of Corner Drive and Summertime Drive just outside the Smyrna city limits, said Detective Ty Downing. Two other men inside the car with Win were not harmed.

Investigators believe Win went to an address on Summertime Drive to meet two people when he was shot and killed.

Suspects Yo Sincere Phomphanh, 19, of Portland (above left), Rasaan Amaru Wogoman, 19, of Octavia Street in Murfreesboro (center) and Seth William Johnson, 18, of Summertime Drive in Smyrna (above right) were charged with felony murder by Downing.

“Through our investigation, we were able to determine that all three suspects were involved in the murder,” Downing said.

Witnesses called the Sheriff’s Office to report the shooting about 10 a.m. and gave a description of the vehicle driven by the suspects.

Deputy James Elliott spotted the vehicle moments later on Pioneer Drive in Smyrna and detained the three suspects. They were interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives gathered evidence and collected statements corroborating accounts of the shooting by witnesses.

Downing charged the three men who were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and held without bond. A hearing is set Aug. 5 in General Sessions Court.