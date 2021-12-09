. . . fentanyl overdose death of a Murfreesboro man and other related charges

(December 9, 2021)A Rutherford County Grand Jury has indicted two men and a woman for murder and other fentanyl related charges surrounding the April 2021 death of a Murfreesboro man.

Walter “Tommy” Bowen, 42, of Smyrna, Travis Stanley, 29, of Murfreesboro, and Madison Davis, 25, also of Murfreesboro, were served the indictments on Nov. 24. All three were already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The November grand jury indicted the trio on second-degree murder and 19 other charges relating to the fentanyl death investigation.

Murfreesboro Police Narcotics Unit detectives and Middle Tennessee Drug-Related Death Task Force investigators were requested to investigate the death of 28-year-old Eric Mosher.

Mosher was found unresponsive in his Greenland Dr. apartment on April 22. There were drugs and a syringe near his body. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was intoxication by fentanyl.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information related to the three indicted individuals, should contact Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division Detective Jacob Fountain at 629 201 5525.

Bowen is being held on a $248,000 bond. A hearing is set Dec. 14 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court. Stanley is being held on a $101,000 bond. A hearing is set Jan. 6 in Rutherford County Circuit Court. Davis is being held on a $105,000 bond. A hearing is also set Jan. 6 in circuit court.