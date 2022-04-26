Booking Photo of Gentry courtesy of RCSO

Rutherford County, TN (April 24, 2022)— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) officials say a Thursday night fire resulted in an arson arrest.

On April 21 around 8:30 p.m., RCFR, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to reports of a mobile home fire in the 9300 block of Franklin Road.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Surveillance footage obtained from a nearby business provided leads for investigators who then began tracking down suspects. With the assistance of RCSO patrol deputies, RCFR identified three potential suspects and ultimately charged 18-year-old Gabriel Gentry of Rutherford County with arson.

RCSO located Gentry on Saturday, April 23 in Cannon County and booked him into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.