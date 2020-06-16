Being that Father’s Day is June 21, who better to talk about than Tiger Dad?

In fitting fashion, this four-year old son of Smiling Tiger was ferocious on June 13 in winning the Thor’s Echo Stakes at Santa Anita. Always a hard-knocker, the California-bred Tiger Dad earned his first Stakes score in the Echo and did it impressively.

A horse that likes to get out and go, Tiger Dad faced pressure throughout the six-furlong race but in the end repelled an accomplished field under regular rider Victor Espinoza. Clawing his way to the wire in 1:09.56, this Carla Gaines trained gelding finished ¾ of length ahead of a highly touted Pricepe Carlo as he refused to lose.

The triumph in the Thor’s Echo marks his fourth win in fifteen lifetime starts with five second place finishes and three thirds. Same as many fathers out there, Tiger Dad showed a lot of courage and plenty of heart.

“He ran really tough,” says a vibrant Carla Gaines. “We are very proud.”