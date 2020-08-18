By Woodrow Wilcox

If I could talk to President Trump, there are two suggestions that I would make to improve the Medicare system. Implementing my two suggestions just might help him with his re-election effort.

First, issue an executive order that all customer service centers for health insurance related policies must be in the U.S. and must employ only people who are eligible to work in the U.S.

I have nothing personal against people from the Philippines or India. But it is difficult for me and our senior citizen clients to understand them. That can lead to serious confusion about Medicare related policies including untimely cancellations or modifications.

In addition to that, I do not like the idea that people in another country can view our personal information such as a Social Security Number or a Medicare ID number. If a foreigner misused or sold that personal information, how would U.S. law enforcement officials investigate, arrest, and punish the foreigner or a foreign company? It would be better to force insurance companies to bring all the customer service jobs back to the U.S. so that if someone violates the law, that person or party could be more easily caught and punished.

Second, have Attorney General William Barr reverse the awful rulings made by Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder. Most people don’t know that in 2009, Eric Holder rewrote legal definitions for when a senior citizen on Medicare would be considered “in-patient” or “out-patient.” Holder’s rulings enriched the pharmaceutical companies and some insurance companies with his new rules. The rule changes forced many seniors who get certain medicines while in a hospital to pay a big bill for that medicine and then file a claim for reimbursement from their Medicare Part D prescription drug plan insurance company. The companies never reimburse the entire amount on the excuse that the senior citizen did not use their discount drug purchase program to get medicine while in a hospital. It completely ignores the fact that the hospital had control of all medicines taken while in the hospital. The entire drug reimbursement system is so complicated and convoluted that many seniors give up in despair and never apply for any reimbursement of medicine costs during a hospital stay. Thus, the prescription drug insurance policies don’t pay all the claims and the pharmaceutical companies make bigger profits because their medicines were not covered under Medicare Part A for the senior citizen’s hospital stay.

The Obama/Holder rules enriched the drug companies and picked the pockets of millions of senior citizens on Medicare by billions of dollars. Reversing the Obama/Holder rules would be a great gift from President Trump to all senior citizens on Medicare.

Note: Woodrow Wilcox is the senior medical bill case worker at a major insurance agency in the Midwest. He has saved clients of that firm over two million dollars by fighting mistakes and fraud in the Medicare system. Wilcox wrote the book SOLVING MEDICARE PROBLEM$ which is available at Amazon, E-Bay, and other book sellers.