Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has captured the public’s attention for years, with many fascinated by their journey as parents to their two children, Stormi and Aire Webster. Despite the ups and downs in their romantic relationship, one thing has remained consistent: their dedication to co-parenting their children and providing them with a loving environment.

This article explores the lives of Stormi and Aire Webster, shedding light on the moments that define their childhoods and how their famous parents are shaping their futures.

The Birth of Stormi Webster: A Moment That Shook the World

On February 1, 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, into the world. Jenner had kept her pregnancy under wraps for nine months, a decision that heightened the anticipation around Stormi’s arrival.

The announcement of Stormi’s birth came on Super Bowl Sunday, with Jenner sharing the news on Instagram, along with the baby’s name: Stormi Webster. The world was introduced to the daughter of one of the most famous couples in entertainment, and she quickly became a media sensation.

Stormi, described by Jenner as the “perfect mixture” of her and Scott, has grown up in the public eye. From her early fashion statements to her adorable appearances at major events, Stormi has captured the hearts of millions. At just 18 months old, she made her red carpet debut at the premiere of her father’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, dressed in a chic matching outfit that set the tone for her future fashion choices.

Stormi’s Rising Influence: Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps

Stormi Webster is not just a mini fashionista; she is also poised to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a budding businesswoman. Kylie Jenner, known for her entrepreneurial spirit, has involved Stormi in her business ventures from a young age.

Stormi has been seen accompanying Jenner to the office, and according to her mom, she even has her own office space where she “gets all her business done.” Jenner has expressed her hopes that Stormi will grow up to be smart, kind, and driven, possibly even taking over Kylie Cosmetics one day, though only if she wants to.

Stormi’s influence extends beyond the boardroom. She has also become a viral sensation on social media. In July 2022, Jenner shared a TikTok video of herself and Stormi lip-syncing to Travis Scott’s track, “Mamacita,” which quickly garnered millions of views. Stormi’s playful and charismatic personality shines through in these moments, endearing her to fans worldwide.

Aire Webster: The Journey of a New Name and Identity

Stormi became a big sister on February 2, 2022, when Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son named Aire Jacques Webster. The birth announcement, like Stormi’s, was made on Instagram with a simple yet heartfelt post featuring a black-and-white photo of Aire’s tiny hand. However, the journey to solidifying Aire’s name was not as straightforward as it was for his sister.

Initially introduced to the world as Wolf Webster, Jenner and Scott later decided that the name didn’t quite fit their son. On March 22, 2022, Jenner took to Instagram to announce that their son would no longer go by the name Wolf, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans. It wasn’t until January 2023 that Jenner revealed her son’s new name, Aire, along with the first public photos of his face.

The Challenges of Motherhood: Kylie Jenner’s Postpartum Journey

Becoming a mother of two brought new challenges for Kylie Jenner. In an emotional conversation with her sister Kendall, Jenner opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression following Aire’s birth.

She described feeling overwhelmed and experiencing intense bouts of crying, a condition commonly referred to as the “baby blues.” Jenner’s openness about her postpartum journey resonated with many women, highlighting the emotional and physical toll that childbirth can take, even on those who seem to have it all.

Despite these challenges, Jenner has remained focused on her children’s well-being. She has shared glimpses of her life as a mother on social media, including photos of Aire’s first birthday party, which was a racecar-themed extravaganza complete with balloons, a ball pit, and a custom cake. Jenner’s love and devotion to her children are evident in these moments, as she strives to create magical experiences for them.

Co-Parenting with Travis Scott: A “Natural Vibe”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship may have seen its ups and downs, but their commitment to co-parenting has always been strong. Both have spoken about the importance of staying connected and coordinated in their parenting approach, describing it as a “natural vibe.” Despite the challenges that come with co-parenting in the spotlight, Jenner and Scott have maintained a united front, ensuring that Stormi and Aire are raised in a loving and supportive environment.

In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner reflected on how her own parents’ hands-on approach to parenting has influenced her. She aims to provide her children with the same level of care and attention, drawing on the lessons she learned from her upbringing. For Travis Scott, fatherhood has been a transformative experience. In an interview with GQ Germany, he described it as the most impressive thing that has ever happened to him, crediting Stormi’s birth with teaching him many new things about life.

Conclusion: The Bright Future of Stormi and Aire Webster

As Stormi and Aire Webster continue to grow, the world will undoubtedly watch their journey with great interest. With parents like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, these two children are destined for lives filled with love, creativity, and opportunities. Whether Stormi becomes the next business mogul or Aire follows in his father’s musical footsteps, one thing is certain: the future is bright for the Webster siblings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How old are Travis Scott’s kids?

Stormi Webster was born on February 1, 2018, making her 6 years old. Aire Webster was born on February 2, 2022, and is 2 years old.

2. What are the names of Travis Scott’s children?

Travis Scott’s children are named Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

3. Why did Kylie Jenner change her son’s name from Wolf to Aire?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott initially named their son Wolf, but later felt that the name didn’t suit him. They changed his name to Aire after much consideration.

4. How did Kylie Jenner announce her pregnancies?

Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy a secret and announced Stormi’s birth after she was born. For Aire, she announced his birth on Instagram shortly after he was born.

5. How do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott approach parenting?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott co-parent their children with a focus on staying connected and coordinated. They both prioritize being hands-on and involved in their children’s lives.