Trina McGee, widely recognized for her role as Angela Moore on the beloved TV show “Boy Meets World,” has been happily married to Marcello Thedford for 16 years. Marcello, like his wife, is an accomplished actor known for his roles in films such as “Volcano” and “Employee of the Month.” Additionally, he showcased his talents behind the camera by directing, producing, and co-writing the 2009 film “Thug Love.”

How Did Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford Meet?

The love story between Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford began in the ’90s when they were both cast in the action thriller film “Daylight.” The movie, starring Sylvester Stallone, brought them together in Rome, where they both had small roles. This serendipitous meeting laid the foundation for their enduring relationship. Despite their public personas, the couple maintains a relatively private life, occasionally sharing glimpses of their marriage on social media.

Family Life: Do Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford Have Children?

Trina McGee is a proud mother of three children from previous relationships. She has two children with her ex-husband Courtland Davis and another child from a prior relationship. In a surprising and joyful revelation in April 2024, Trina announced on TikTok that she was six months pregnant while filming

“Boy Meets World,” sharing a still from the show where her baby bump is slightly visible. At the age of 54, she is now expecting her fourth child, her first with Marcello. Trina expressed her excitement and requested prayers for a safe delivery on Instagram, where she also mentioned taking a break from social media.

The Lives of Other “Boy Meets World” Stars and Their Families

Years after “Boy Meets World” concluded, its stars have continued to build their lives both within and outside the spotlight. Notably, William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny, has been married to his wife Bonnie Bartlett for an incredible 72 years. Their long-lasting romance is a testament to enduring love in Hollywood. Similarly, Rider Strong, who portrayed Shawn Hunter, and Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, have also found fulfillment in family life.

In February 2023, Ben Savage, known for his role as Cory Matthews, married graphic designer Tessa Angermeier after four years of dating. Their wedding was a beautiful celebration, with Tessa dazzling in two stunning ensembles. Danielle Fishel married writer/producer Jensen Karp in 2018, and the couple has since welcomed two sons, Adler Lawrence and Keaton Joseph. Rider Strong married actress and filmmaker Alexandra Barreto in 2013, and they have a son named Indigo “Indy” Barreto Strong.

Other Notable “Boy Meets World” Cast Marriages

Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, married Susan Martens in 2016, keeping most details of their relationship private. Matthew Lawrence, who portrayed Jack Hunter, found love with musician Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas after his divorce from Cheryl Burke in 2022. Their relationship has brought a renewed sense of hope and joy to both of them.

Trina McGee’s Personal Life and Career

Trina McGee continues to thrive both personally and professionally. Her marriage to Marcello Thedford is a cornerstone of her life, providing stability and happiness. Despite her busy schedule, she occasionally shares snippets of her life on social media, allowing fans a glimpse into her world. As she prepares to welcome her fourth child, Trina remains grateful for the love and support of her family and fans.

Conclusion

Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford’s relationship is a beautiful example of enduring love and commitment in the entertainment industry. Their journey together, from meeting on a film set in Rome to raising a family, is inspiring. As Trina embarks on the next chapter of her life with the impending arrival of her fourth child, her story continues to captivate and inspire her fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Trina McGee’s husband?

Trina McGee is married to Marcello Thedford. Marcello is an actor known for his roles in “Volcano” and “Employee of the Month,” as well as his work behind the camera in the film “Thug Love.”

How did Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford meet?

Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford met in the ’90s while working on the action thriller film “Daylight” in Rome. They both had small roles in the movie, which starred Sylvester Stallone.

Do Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford have children together?

Trina McGee is currently expecting her fourth child, which will be her first with Marcello Thedford. She has three other children from previous relationships.

How long have Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford been married?

Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford have been married for 16 years.

What is Marcello Thedford known for?

Marcello Thedford is known for his acting roles in movies like “Volcano” and “Employee of the Month.” He also directed, produced, and co-wrote the 2009 film “Thug Love.”