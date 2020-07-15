500 Masks donated to to Rutherford County Businesses

to support #RutherfordResponsible Initiative

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced a new initiative last week entitled “#RutherfordResponsible” strongly encouraging citizens and businesses to wear masks in public places where social distancing is impractical.

As part of that initiative, Rutherford County reached out to the Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Murfreesboro to promote #RutherfordResponsible to their membership. “We want to see our businesses succeed,” said Mayor Ketron. “Some of them will not survive another shutdown. It is our hope that by asking employees and patrons to mask when social distancing is impractical, these businesses will be able to keep their doors open, while engaging others in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

In support of the initiative, TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center donated a total of 500 masks to be distributed to small businesses in Rutherford County.

“Our top priority at TriStar StoneCrest is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this health emergency,” said Lou Caputo, Chief Executive Officer at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center. “As an extension, we are proud to partner with Rutherford County Government, Main Street Murfreesboro, and the Smyrna Independent Merchants Association (SIMA) to support #RutherfordResponsible. Masking is a simple way we all can work together to slow the virus, protect our citizens, and support our community’s resilience.”

Sarah Callender, Executive Director of Main Street Murfreesboro, says, “We are proud to partner with Rutherford County Government to encourage our community to be #RutherfordResponsible by doing our small part in choosing to wear a mask.” Callender goes on to explain the importance of supporting these small businesses through these uncertain and unusual times, “Main Street represents over 300 small, locally owned businesses throughout the historic downtown district. These businesses are still recovering from the mandatory shut down. Our community can help support and keep these businesses open, during this ongoing pandemic, by remembering to drink, eat, and shop local.”

“The Smyrna Independent Merchants Association is thankful for community partnerships that display commitment to the health and wellbeing of our businesses and patrons, while continuing to promote the vitality of the local economy,” said H.G. Cole, External Vice President of SIMA.

“These great partnerships are all key to the success of #RutherfordResponsible,” said Ketron. “Just as important, is the participation from our citizens and businesses. We are grateful for those in Rutherford County who are taking this health situation seriously and doing their part to slow the spread.”